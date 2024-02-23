Mechanical Engineering
2024-02-23
We are now looking for a Senior Mechanical Engineerfor Articap AB in Sweden.
Mechanical Engineering encompasses a variety of engineering assignments such as planning, designing, and modifying machinery, equipment, and products. Independently perform various engineering duties requiring the exercise of application of standard engineering principles and practices, towards set goals. Plan, conduct or coordinate a range of complex engineering activities encompassing one or more engineering disciplines. Conduct or coordinate complex analyses, advanced technical studies and develop recommendations based on sound engineering practices and business considerations as well as potentially legal and other agency requirements.
• Minimum six (6) years of work experience within the relevant field and a Bachelor or Master's degree, or
Working command of the English language.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
