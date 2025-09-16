Mechanical engineer within 2-stroke engine development
2025-09-16
We are looking for a Mechanical engineer within 2-stroke engine development: Cylinder & piston design - Rotating system design. This role is located in the Jönköping area and requires fluency in Swedish and English. Start is ASAP, 1 year contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Tasks
Part Design Creation of 3D and Drawing.
Understanding simulation results and use as feedback on design.
Tolerance investigations.
Product maintenance incl. product and cost improvements.
3D, 2D, technical discussions.
Required skills
Master or Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Catia, Smartteam, PLM teamcenter.
Technical knowledge about engines.
Deeper understanding of components in steel, aluminum or experience with diecasting, forging, machining, sintering.
Personal/social skills:
• Someone who is meticulous, communicative, and enjoys collaborating with others.
• Someone who is open, inspiring, and motivates your colleagues - enjoys taking on and solving problems.
• You are proactive, curious, driven, and have a strong interest in technical details.
• You have a high ability to communicate and can make decisions easily.
• Additionally, you have integrity and work towards an inclusive work environment.
This role requires fluency in Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Jönköping through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% on-site in Jönköping.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
551 89 JÖNKÖPING
