Mechanical Engineer Senior
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Design Engineer Surface Treatment & Colors
Would you like to be a part of Cab Body team and together develop future cab bodies for the Volvo Trucks Heavy Duty ranges FH, FM and FMX? As Design Engineer at Cab Body team, at CAB engineering department, you will be a key contributor to the success of our customers. You will have colleagues around the world, all passionate about trucks and engineering solutions. Cab Body team are the ones who develop new and premium cab doors for our future trucks, covering advanced engineering, concept studies and detailed development work and up to product launch. Once the product is in the hands of our customers, we continue take full responsibility for our components as true product owners by monitoring the product performance out on the roads.
Section Cab Body are responsible for BIW (Body in White), Surface treatment, Door cpl, Roof hatch, Luggage lid and Glass & Sealants. We have both in-house development, and cooperation with external suppliers, and we are always seeking to deliver customers future needs today. We aspire to have the most skilled and engaged employees in the industry.
We are now looking for a Design Engineer to strengthen the Cab Body team in the area of Colors and Surface Treatment. In this role you will work in close co-operation with specialists and component owners.
Tasks and Responsibilities
• You will be designer in the area of surface treatment, colors, adhesives and sealants
• You will create technical drawings to define the product
• You will lead cross-functional work
• Plan, secure and document design in projects cross-functionally
Profile and Qualifications
• Good knowledge in the area of surface treatment, colors, adhesives and sealants
• Good knowledge in written and spoken English
• Leadership experience is an advantage
• M.Sc. degree in chemistry or similar areas
Would you like to be part of a global team and have the right mind i.e. self-driven with at "Can Do" attitude?
If you feel it's time to boost your carrier, then Volvo Group is the right place for your personal growth.
Welcome to post your application today!
We will start reviewing applications in September, the application deadline is 9th of September.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
