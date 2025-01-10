Mechanical Engineer (Piping)
Eccoci AB / Tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb / Landskrona Visa alla tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb i Landskrona
2025-01-10
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eccoci AB i Landskrona
, Lomma
, Lund
, Malmö
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
On behalf of our client, we are now looking for a Mechanical Engineer specializing in pipe construction. The customer is in an exciting growth phase and is now looking for a driven consultant who can work on constructing pipe systems in the HVDC project.
There are 10 people in the team (mostly based in Landskrona) who work closely with the other design groups responsible for system design, pump station design and electrical design as well as the welding department. You will also have close cooperation with the customer as the system needs to be coordinated with suppliers for other parts of the project.
Tasks and responsibilities:
Perform the construction of external pipe systems in the projects.
Conduct 3D modeling of pipes and pipe supports based on a given flowchart, specification, and component list.
Review or drawings and entry of equipment into our business system.
Use Solid Edge and SAP tools.
Required competencies:
Pipe construction experience
Experience working in various types of projects
Good knowledge of 3D modeling
About 5 year of construction experience and a desire to develop further in the field
Experience with industrial refrigeration, water treatment, sewage treatment, biogas, ships, oil and gas or nuclear power is an advantage
Ability to work independently and meet deadlines
Curiosity and practical understanding of manufacturing and installation
Fluent spoken and written English. Swedish is a bonus but not mandatory.
Working hours: Full time
Period: 2025-01-20 to 2025-09-30
Remote: No, it's anonsite contract
If that sounds interesting, we recommend applying asap by submitting your CV in English. Interviews are ongoing, as the contract starts in a few days - make sure you're available! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eccoci AB
(org.nr 556948-1350), https://consultancy.eccoci.se/ Arbetsplats
Eccoci Kontakt
Galyna Daniel galyna.daniel@eccoci.se Jobbnummer
9097348