Mechanical Engineer Expert (SG8) Exempt (01901183)
Volvo Business Services AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Who are we?
Electromobility is the global development center within the Volvo Group for electric drivelines. We develop zero-emission propulsion systems making a difference for the Volvo Group's customers and society.
At the Energy and Storage System (ESS) section, we're responsible for the complete battery solution. At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the ESS, from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase. In the Service box and Ventilation group we're looking for a highly experienced engineer which is not afraid to take the lead, to join our team and further strengthening the development of our components, contributing to the overall battery system. We as a team build on team member's strengths and complement each other to become a successful team while having fun at work.
Expert Battery Distribution Unit Architect
What will you do
As a Battery Distribution Unit Architect, you will work in the mechanical design team. We are responsible for the structural design of the service box or often called battery distribution unit (BDU). You will lead the team into the next generation of world class BDU design, define the technical solutions and ensure that we meet the system design requirements for our products. You will inspire the team to be in the forefront of battery design and you will balance and optimize the design on a system level. You will drive advanced engineering activities and be the "go to" person when things get difficult.
Some of the responsibilities are to:
• Work as the lead technical engineer for the Service Box team.
• Assign the "technical agenda" for a specific project.
• Be involved in early phases and concepts.
• Be responsible for the team's technical roadmap.
• Lead and prioritize technical innovations and benchmarking activities - Advanced Engineering.
• Lead proof of value and proof of concept internally and together with external partners.
• Be responsible for defining sub-system requirements (in requirement tools) and ensuring that they are met later in the project.
• Assist in taking the difficult technical decisions when things do not go according to plan.
• You will assist and mentor team members in requirement and risk management.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together. Don 't wait to send in your application.
Due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who are we looking for:
• An individual with a Master of science or PhD degree in engineering in a relevant technical field.
• A person with at least 10 years of experience, preferably as Product Owner, Principal engineer or similar within battery hardware development.
• One with deep knowledge of battery distribution unit design, both electrically and mechanically.
• One who carries vast experience from leading technology teams within the high voltage battery sector.
• A person with a proven track record from delivering multiple BDU or similar products within the automotive, machinery or marine sector.
• One with great understanding of tool driven manufacturing technologies and system simulations.
• A leader who inspires our engineers to be the best and a role model in design engineering and material technology.
• A good communicator because you will present system recommendations and strategies on different management levels and engineering forums.
• A self-motivated person, a self-starter and a true problem solver.
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15015-42911155". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Kjartan Kjartanson +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
8960541