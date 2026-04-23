Mechanical Engineer
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-04-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Job Title:
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
We are looking for a Mechanical Engineer to join our Crank System group. The team works with design and testing of crank system components for heavy-duty engines, as part of engine development within the Traton R&D.
This role is well suited for someone who is technically curious and motivated to grow - whether your background is mainly in design, testing, validation, or another technical area. If you have the right mindset, analytical approach, and passion for mechanical engineering, we believe you can grow into the role. The work spans from smaller modifications with design to long-term development projects and will give you the opportunity to gain a strong understanding of processes, quality, and safety as you gradually take on more complex responsibilities as your understanding of the products and processes grows.
The position is based in Södertälje, with the possibility to work remotely up to two days per week if the work permits.
Job Responsibilities
Design and develop crank system components such as crankshafts, connecting rods, flywheels, bearings and related parts
Create and maintain CAD designs and drawings in CATIA
Work with materials such as cast iron, forged steel, steel and bearing materials
Participate in testing, evaluation and validation activities
Drive your own technical tasks with responsibility for quality, safety and robustness
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams such as Production (machining and assembly), Purchasing, Material laboratories and other R&D functions within Traton
Ensure changes are handled correctly through development processes and administrative systems
Who You Are
You are a structured, analytical, and detail-oriented engineer with a strong technical interest. You take accountability for your work and enjoy driving your own assignments while understanding how your decisions affect the full product and process chain.
We believe you have:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent experience
Experience or interest in mechanical design, engine development, testing and validation
Process understanding and the ability to see the full flow - from a technical change to production and end use
Experience with CATIA is an advantage, but training can be provided
Engine knowledge is valued but not a requirement - the right mindset and willingness to learn are key
A careful and safety-focused approach, where accuracy, analytical thinking, and quality are essential
The ability to work independently and take ownership, while collaborating cross-functionally
Professional proficiency in English
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
The section Engine Dynamics within Engine development is responsible for development of Engine mechanics, i.e. Power cylinder, Valve train, Crank mechanism, Front and Rear transmission including auxiliaries.
We are a team in Engine Dynamics with five engineers, one scrum master and one unit manager. It is a small team where everybody help each other with our tasks. The most of us have a long development experience. We work cross functional together with purchasing, suppliers, machine- and assembly departments. The group is responsible for bearings, crankshafts, conrods, torsion dampers, flywheels and balance shafts.
We have close cooperation with all the other R&D departments at Scania, MAN, International and VW Truck and bus and Software development. Traton is a global company with locations in Europe, America and Asia.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9872666