Mechanical Engineer

Do you want to make a change and be a part of creating a smarter and safer world for everyone? Are you looking for a stable employer with a long-term growth? We have delivered several groundbreaking products that have made an impact on perceived safety and look forward to pioneering many more. We offer you the opportunity to develop in your role at a world leading company using cutting edge technology. The New Business Access Control Solutions team are now looking for a Mechanical Designer to join us at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
We are a team of 20 positive and forward-thinking individuals, that put high value on teamwork and each other. Our team consists of both Electronics and Mechanics engineers. We work cross functionally and collaborate with many functions in our organization on a daily basis. We are responsible for 2 of the 3 product areas at New Business, namely Intercoms and Access Control.
Our team ranges from highly experienced designers to recent graduates, since we know that great ideas come from anywhere, anyone and at any point. We have great openness, where each employee takes the time to help their colleagues and share the knowledge. Something You will clearly notice when you join us!
At New Business Access Control Solutions, we look ahead. We create new innovative products and system solutions, to broaden the Axis total offering. The focus is on smart professional solutions, in the area of Access Control Systems. The products we develop are: Intercoms, Door Controllers, Card Readers, and related Accessories. Exciting products that have won the hearts of our customers but also design competitions like the Red Dot Design Award!
What does a Mechanics designer do at the New Business Access Control Solutions department?
As a mechanical designer, You have a broad role and will be involved from the first product idea to the global launch of the product. In addition to detailed mechanical design, you will also work with feasibility studies, concept development, manufacturability, testing & verification and support in volume production and certifications. Since product development is conducted in cross-functional project teams, you will have close contact with product owners, project managers, electronics, industrial design, UX, sourcing, software, quality, tech writers etc.
Examples of technologies you will encounter are:
* Die casting of Aluminum
* Injection molding of plastics
* Optics
* Audio
* RF/antennas
* Displays
Our products comply to the highest quality and performance standards, because of the harsh environment they are subjected to. This is why you will also design for vandal, water/dust ingress and corrosion protection requirements.
As many of the products we are developing, are new to us or the market, you will be able to make good use of your creative side. To further stimulate innovation, we spend 10% of our working time on what we call "Free Fridays", where each employee is free to use this time for learning, developing their own ideas and general innovation.
Who are you?
You are a passionate product developer with a genuine interest in technology. You have at least 5 years of relevant experience in this field, with a university degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent. You master 3D modeling and mechanical design for both plastics and metal. You are used to developing complete products, from idea to volume production. You are familiar with working in teams where you take a leading role. Having experience in consumer electronics development is a significant asset.
What Axis have to offer
Axis offers a multicultural workplace with an open corporate culture. We allow and encourage our employees to think independently. From day one, you will have the opportunity to contribute with your skills in a company that believes in innovation and the individual. At Axis, you get the opportunity to build your own network for the future.
Here we gather talented and creative people who all work towards the same goal - to be number one. Come join the community and contribute with your knowledge!
Your development is something we truly care about. Except from all the opportunities that comes with a big organization, we encourage you to try new areas depending on your interest. E.g our concept "Axchange" where you can try new roles or responsibilities somewhere else in the company.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, morning fika every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle.
Ready to Act?
Does this sound like your future adventure? Don't hesitate - send in your application today! We go through applications continuously.
