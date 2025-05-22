Mechanical Engineer
2025-05-22
Do you enjoy product development and want to be involved in the creation from sketch to finished product? Now you have the chance to become an important part of our mechanics team and help us shape future products. In this role, you have good opportunities to be part of and influence our development journey! We are now looking for a Mechanical Engineer to our METS team at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Your future team
We're a team of 15 passionate mechanical engineers of all ages and backgrounds who share a love for technology and solving complex challenges. We place a strong emphasis on creativity, collaboration, and openness. You'll find yourself surrounded by supportive colleagues who are always eager to help and contribute to your growth. As an employee of the METS (Mechanical Accessories, Explosion protected cameras, Thermal cameras, Specialty cameras) mechanics team, you will participate actively in projects with different challenges and focuses. We often develop completely new products with innovation possibilities.
What you'll do here as a Mechanical Engineer
In your role, you will have daily collaboration with other mechanical designers, electronics designers, industrial designers, product owners and more. The daily work as a Mechanical Engineer can be anything from creating new concepts, designing mechanical solutions, testing, building prototypes and discussing use cases with people from different disciplines within the company.
As you will have great responsibility for the development of new products, often from the early idea stage to a finished product, it also means a great deal of cooperation with the implementation of the product in volume production. Here we work together with quality engineers, production technicians, suppliers, and more.
Who are you?
You have at least 2 years' experience from product development. You are driven and positive in your daily work. Experience from injection molding, die casting and sheet metal design is highly valued and will be used in your daily work. Experience with 3D CAD (preferably Creo) is an advantage.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
Does this sound interesting? Join our mechanics team and help us create the future! We go through applications continuously so don't wait to send in yours!
