Mechanical Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Landskrona
2025-04-15
You will be part of Hitachi Energy's Cooling Systems business unit in Landskrona. We have global responsibility for the development and manufacture of cooling systems for Power Electronic applications and other applications that require cooling systems with high reliability and availability. Our cooling systems contribute to a safe and reliable operation where the customer and the environment are in focus. Take on an exciting challenge in a global company with focus on the development and manufacture of cooling system solutions for both power transmission and new exciting areas that are driven by the transformation into a fossil-free society.
Cooling Systems in Landskrona is a market-leading supplier with customers all over the world. Together with 240 employees working in development and manufacturing in Landskrona and a growing market, we are now looking for a Mechanical Engineer to join our project team focusing on the design of Valve Capacitor Short Circuit Systems (VCSCS) for HVDC.
The VCSCS is designed with both electrical and mechanical components, including pneumatic parts. Your responsibilities will be to continuously improve the base design and optimize design lead time. Since the product is used in various projects with different specifications, there will be tailor-made designs. The role assumes that you can drive improvements on your own while also having close cooperation with the electrical design department.
Your responsibilities
Designing, planning and executing multiple projects in various sizes.
Create Flow Diagrams, List of Components according to customer specifications.
3D modeling of Valve Capacitor Short Circuit Systems in Solid Edge.
Register and enter BOMs in SAP.
Create and review drawings in CAD.
Ensuring the manufacturability of the design.
Ensuring that our delivery is made on time.
Continuously maintain and keep the base design up to date.
Close collaboration with the electrical design team and production department in addition with other stakeholders.
Your background
We are looking for you with an academic degree in Engineering or several years of experience within mechanical engineering.
You are analytical and have a strong drive to work structured and goal oriented. You 're self driven and have a strong motivation for learning and development.
Experience of 3D modeling in CAD is needed
Curiosity and a practical understanding of manufacturing, installation and service are very valuable.
Experience in electrical and/or pneumatic design is a plus.
Experience of standardization work is a plus.
Swedish and English is needed, both written and spoken, to be able to interact with both local and global stakeholders.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
For specific questions about the position, please contact Recruiting Manager, Anders Kronström, andes.kronstrom@hitachienergy.com
For specific questions about the position, please contact Recruiting Manager, Anders Kronström, andes.kronstrom@hitachienergy.com. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107 382 517, Unionen: Claudiu Pop, +46 107 386 870, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107 387 043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Pär Lyckbring, par.lyckbring@hitachienergy.com
