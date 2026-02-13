Mechanical Engineer - Trial & Hire
Incluso AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Jönköping
2026-02-13
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Jönköping
, Falköping
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an experienced Mechanical Engineer - Trial & Hire for a global manufacturing company in Huskvarna, Jönköping.
Start is in February 2026, 12 months contract to begin with, possibility of hire or extension after that.
The core purpose of the Lab Engineer role at the Product Lab is to accelerate the development of innovative products by integrating expertise in mechanics, electronics, and software. This role plays a key part in transforming ideas into validated concepts through reliable testing and prototyping. As a central technical resource within the R&D process, it ensures that development efforts are both efficient and aligned with strategic goals. Ultimately, the role strengthens the company's innovation capacity and supports its competitive edge in the market. The ideal candidate has demonstrated success in technically complex product development environments where mechanics, electronics, and software converge.
Tasks
Enable rapid and reliable product validation by designing, executing, and refining test setups that ensure prototypes meet functional and performance requirements across mechanical, electrical, and software domains.
Drive cross-functional integration by collaborating closely with design, development, and testing teams to ensure seamless alignment between lab activities and broader R&D objectives.
Ensure technical accuracy and data integrity by developing robust measurement methods and maintaining high standards in data collection, analysis, and reporting to support critical design decisions.
Continuously improve lab capabilities by identifying and implementing new tools, methods, and processes that enhance efficiency, precision, and scalability of lab operations.
Solve complex technical challenges by applying systems thinking and hands-on experimentation to troubleshoot issues in early-stage prototypes and guide iterative development.
Support strategic innovation initiatives by contributing technical insights and lab-based evidence that influence product direction and long-term technology roadmaps.
Required skills
Advanced problem-solving and analytical thinking
Ability to independently identify, analyze, and resolve complex technical challenges across mechanical, electrical, and software domains. - Cross-disciplinary technical competence
Strong practical knowledge in mechanics, electronics, and embedded systems, with the ability to design and execute integrated test setups. - Effective communication and collaboration
• Skilled in clearly communicating technical insights and test results to cross-functional and global teams. - Strategic and systems thinking
• Capable of understanding how lab activities contribute to broader product and business goals. - Initiative and continuous improvement mindset
• Proactively identifies opportunities to enhance lab processes, tools, and workflows. - Global coordination and cultural awareness
• Comfortable working in a global organization and coordinating lab efforts across international teams. - Data-driven decision-making
• Proficient in designing experiments, collecting high-quality data, and using it to inform design decisions.
Working Language: English & Swedish
This is a full-time consultant position in Huskvarna, Jönköping through Incluso. Start is in February 2026, 12 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of hire or extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Huskvarna, Jönköping.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7229945-1842556". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Östra Storgatan 106 (visa karta
)
553 21 JÖNKÖPING Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9742855