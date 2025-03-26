Mechanical Engineer - Ludvika
2025-03-26
Q Professionals AB är ett företag nicschat mot techsektorn. Vi har kollektivavtal och är medlemmar i Almega TechSverige.
About the Role
We are seeking a skilled Mechanical Engineer to join our clients team in Ludvika.
In this role, you will be responsible for various engineering assignments, including planning, designing, and modifying machinery, equipment, and products. The role also involves working with complex system interactions, coordinating activities internally and with other teams, and ensuring effective project execution. You will use computer-based tools to prepare reports and conduct analyses. Under general guidance from a supervisor or a more experienced engineer, you will apply engineering principles and practices to solve technical challenges. Additionally, you will drive initiatives to improve efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction, and ensure compliance with legal and industry requirements.
Key Responsibilities
- Plan, design, and modify mechanical systems and components.
- Analyze and solve engineering problems related to machinery and equipment.
- Coordinate activities within the team and across departments.
- Use computer applications to conduct analyses and prepare reports.
- Apply engineering principles to ensure high-quality and cost-effective solutions.
- Drive process improvements and ensure compliance with regulations.
Qualifications
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering with 2-6 years of relevant work experience, OR another technical degree with 10-15 years of relevant experience.
- Strong command of the English language, both written and spoken.
- Experience with engineering software and analytical tools.
- Ability to work both independently and in a team-oriented environment.
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Additional Information
- This position is based in Ludvika, Sweden. Candidates must already be located in Ludvika to be considered.
- Immediate availability is preferred due to increased production demands.
- Please submit your CV in English, in Word format, without company logos or photos. The CV should clearly demonstrate your relevant skills and experience.
Application Process
If you meet the qualifications and are interested in this opportunity, please submit your application as soon as possible. We look forward to hearing from you! Please also note that you need to be loacated in Ludvika for this role.
Q har kollektivavtal och är medlem i branschorganisationen Almega, Tech Sverige samt i Svenskt Näringsliv. Företaget erbjuder interims- och rekryteringslösningar inom branscherna IT, teknik, administration, ekonomi, industri samt lager/logistik med personallösningar inom olika befattningsnivåer.
