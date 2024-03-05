Mechanical Developer Engineer
Mechanical Developer Engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
You will be part of an open-minded team of 19 engineers where teamwork, supporting and developing each other, is a matter of course. As we have a lot of interfaces, you will have many contacts both internally and externally. There are excellent opportunities to delve into pipe design and / or calculation or to choose to become good at a more general level and perhaps in the future tackle a role as a coordinating resource for other pipe design / calculation resources in our development projects.
How You'll Make an Impact
• Design pipe systems and produce manufacturing data in NX, as well as associated user documentation.
• Participate in development and maintenance work / projects regarding product standards, technical solutions and functions and supply to the technical solutions being / becoming efficient and quality assured.
• Collaborate with procurement and sub suppliers to develop good technical solutions, solve generic issues including root cause analyzes, finalize/update user documentation.
• Responsible for installation questions in our order projects by working in the 3D tool NX.
• Together with the entire project team, make sure to carry out the design work according to the current schedule.
• Build, review, and update investigations / documentation within your technical area.
• You will have a large network of contacts throughout the organization.
• Collaborate with the customer order department and sales department within your technical area.
What You Bring
• MSc or BSc in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent knowledge or experience.
• Good knowledge in common norms and standards applicable for process and mechanical engineering and design, specifically PED and ASME.
• Experience in pipe design as well as performing and evaluating piping stress calculations is meritorious.
• Good English language skills are required. Swedish language skills are meritorious.
• You thrive in a changing environment with many challenges and like to work in a multicultural environment.
• You have a strong curiosity about technology and learn new things.
You have a very good ability to work in a team, you are structured, driven, take initiative and can prioritize and coordinate your work in a...
