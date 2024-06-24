Mechanical Developer Engineer

Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång
2024-06-24


Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång, Norrköping, Linköping, Vingåker, Katrineholm eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång, Norrköping, Örebro, Västerås, Filipstad eller i hela Sverige

Mechanical Developer Engineer

A Snapshot of Your Day

You will be part of an open-minded team of 19 engineers where teamwork, supporting and developing each other, is a matter of course. As we have a lot of interfaces, you will have many contacts both internally and externally. There are excellent opportunities to delve into pipe design and / or calculation or to choose to become good at a more general level and perhaps in the future tackle a role as a coordinating resource for other pipe design / calculation resources in our development projects.

How You'll Make an Impact

• Design pipe systems and produce manufacturing data in NX, as well as associated user documentation.

• Participate in development and maintenance work / projects regarding product standards, technical solutions and functions and supply to the technical solutions being / becoming efficient and quality assured.

• Collaborate with procurement and sub suppliers to develop good technical solutions, solve generic issues including root cause analyzes, finalize/update user documentation.

• Responsible for installation questions in our order projects by working in the 3D tool NX.

• Together with the entire project team, make sure to carry out the design work according to the current schedule.

• Build, review, and update investigations / documentation within your technical area.

• You will have a large network of contacts throughout the organization.

• Collaborate with the customer order department and sales department within your technical area.

What You Bring

• MSc or BSc in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent knowledge or experience.

• Good knowledge in common norms and standards applicable for process and mechanical engineering and design, specifically PED and ASME.

• Experience in pipe design as well as performing and evaluating piping stress calculations is meritorious.

• Good English language skills are required. Swedish language skills are meritorious.

• You thrive in a changing environment with many challenges and like to work in a multicultural environment.

• You have a strong curiosity about technology and learn new things.

• You have a very good ability to work in a team, you are structured, driven, take initiative and can prioritize and coordinate your work in an effective way.

Ersättning
Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "260179".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Siemens Energy AB (org.nr 556606-6048)

Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy

Jobbnummer
8766498

Prenumerera på jobb från Siemens Energy AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Siemens Energy AB: