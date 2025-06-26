Mechanical Designer- Fire Suppressions
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
You will be part of a team of Designers and Analysis people that develop machines used in underground mines all around the world, normally in very harsh environments with high demands on safety, reliability and productivity.
The range of our loaders and trucks includes both diesel and battery driven machines with technology level from simple to fully automated machines.
The team is in an exciting and progressing phase; continuing to build skills and working in new development projects on existing and new product range, while fostering an inclusive culture where everyone is encouraged to think new. We look forward to welcoming you to our team and our positive workplace where everyone succeeds together. Do you have a technical interest and are you a determined person who is eager to learn and develop?
Your Mission
Mechanical installations on the machines and also make certifications of them.
You will work on mechanical installations of the machines and assist with their certifications. Don't worry if you don't have prior experience - you'll learn everything you need on the job with us.
You will also work with other types of assignments, for example base development, new development projects, product maintenance and customer orders.
Your duties will include requirement specification, design, testing and documentation.
It is an outward-looking job with many contacts, both internally and externally.
Your profile
For this role we require that you have a Bachelor of Science or Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering (or the equivalent knowledge through experience). It is a plus if you have practical experience in engineering and working with modern CAD systems, we are using Creo.
Experience in design of construction machinery is meritorious.
As a person you are a self-driven and communicative team player. We believe that you are proactive, analytical, and used to taking full responsibility for your work.
This is an opportunity for you to grow and collect experience within mechanical engineering and product design.
You must be fluent in written and spoken English language.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with 120 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a caring culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility to partly work from home, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. The last day to apply for this position is 2025-07-09.
For questions about the position, please contact hiring manager Charlotta Ivansson, Group Manager, Material Handling R&D: charlotta.ivansson@epiroc.com
.
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact recruitment specialist Dana Gálová: dana.galova@epiroc.com Ersättning
