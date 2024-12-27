Mechanical Designer needed!
Are you passionate about innovative product development? Do you thrive in a collaborative and dynamic environment? Do you want to shape the future of handheld power systems? Then we suggest you keep reading!
About the position
We are now looking for a mechanical designer to join our client, a global leader in innovative solutions for outdoor and construction needs. You will work from the office in Huskvarna.
Your daily tasks
As a Mechanical Designer in the Handheld R&D Power Systems division, you will focus on delivering innovative powertrain solutions for battery and petrol products. Working closely with cross-functional teams and suppliers, you will play a key role in developing next-generation handheld products for the forest industry and urban environments.
Key responsibilities:
Design electric motor components
2D and 3D modeling (Catia & SmarTeam)
New development as well as improvements on existing products.
Support "Squad" and Team deliveries, internal and external relations.
Representative in projects with sub-system responsibility.
Lead and follow-up work tasks (material-lab, product test lab, CAE department, etc)
Your characteristics
A great Mechanical Designer is proactive, curious, and driven, with a strong passion for technical details. You excel both independently and in collaborative settings, showcasing clear communication and decisive action. Integrity and courage guide your decisions, while your commitment to inclusivity fosters a positive and welcoming workplace.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering
3+ years of experience (academic or professional) in Mechanical Design
Experience with Design tools such as Catia, Office, Matlab
Ability to work together with design engineers and resolve technical issues
Strong communication and presentation skills - both verbal and written
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written English
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2025-12-19. Start 2025-02-03.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Linn Willberg, you can reach her via linn.willberg@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34976 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
