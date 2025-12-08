Mechanical Designer MAX IV
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
The Mechanical Design Team is part of the Engineering I group within the Technical Division at MAX IV Laboratory.
We provide support to all MAX IV divisions and users. Our core tasks include mechanical design, feasibility studies, finite element analysis (mechanical, thermal, and vibrational/modal), and contributing to design review meetings with suppliers. We are also responsible for procuring mechanical parts and maintaining the operation of our CAD and PDM systems.
The team consists of experienced designers and engineers with strong expertise in developing complex components and scientific instrumentation. We collaborate closely with scientists and engineers from various fields to deliver integrated solutions for our projects.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for a mechanical designer to join the Mechanical Design Team. You will take part in designing and developing advanced scientific instruments in close collaboration with engineers and scientists. This is an opportunity to contribute your technical expertise to world-leading research in a creative and supportive environment.
Your main work tasks will be
- Produce mechanical designs based on input from accelerator and beamline engineers, as well as scientists
- Apply and follow general design standards and MAX IV-specific requirements, particularly regarding ultra-high vacuum, stability, precision mechanisms, and scientific equipment
- Create conceptual and detailed designs, layouts, assembly, and manufacturing drawings
- Participate in design review meetings for beamline and accelerator projects
- Conduct mechanical studies and analyses as needed
- Procure mechanical parts from suppliers or request fabrication in the MAX IV mechanical workshop
- Support assembly and perform quality control of designed components
- Prepare comprehensive documentation and technical reports
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- A degree in mechanical engineering or a related field
- At least 5 years of experience in mechanical design, including feasibility studies, 3D modelling, and assembly design
- Proficiency in 3D CAD software and experience with product data management (PDM) systems
- Solid understanding of geometric dimensioning and tolerancing (GD&T) and manufacturing methods
- Experience in fine mechanics and high-precision design
- Understanding of precision assembly, alignment, and stability requirements in mechanical systems.
- Hands-on experience with design processes, design reviews, and collaboration with workshops and suppliers
- Strong technical understanding and ability to propose practical engineering solutions
- Ability to communicate technical concepts clearly and work effectively with multidisciplinary teams
- Good command of spoken and written English
Below are seen as merits
- Experience in mechanical design for particle accelerators or scientific instrumentation
- Knowledge of ultra-high vacuum, cryogenics, high-temperature environments, or finite element analysis
- Experience with additive manufacturing technologies
- Experience with motion systems or mechatronics
As a person you are creative, quality-conscious, and service-minded. You have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, and you work well in collaboration with others. You are comfortable working with interdisciplinary teams in an international and multicultural setting.
Probationary period may apply.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-university/work-lund-university https://sweden.se/ https://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
