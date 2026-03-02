Mechanical Design Engineer
2026-03-02
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
Our client in industrial robotics and advanced automation is strengthening its R&D Mechanics team. In this hands-on role, you will contribute to development projects focused on new and improved mechanical structural designs, as well as optimization of existing solutions. You will work closely with cross-functional engineering teams in a high-tech product development environment.
Job DescriptionDesign and optimize mechanical structures using SolidWorks
Contribute to the development of new and improved robotic components
Perform engineering analyses and produce technical documentation
Coordinate with related engineering disciplines and stakeholders internally
Support improvements in product performance, quality, and compliance
Requirements2-6 years of relevant experience with a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering (or equivalent), or a technical degree with 10-15 years of relevant experience
Strong experience working in SolidWorks
Experience in mechanical structural design
Working proficiency in English
Nice to haveExperience with casting, machining, gear wheels, and moving structures
Experience working with SAP
Previous experience in robotics R&D environments
Application
