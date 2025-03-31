Mechanical Design Engineer - Västerås
2025-03-31
About the Role
As a Mechanical Design Engineer, you will be part of a skilled and dedicated team. You'll take full ownership of customer projects-from design and documentation to manufacturing and delivery. Since each solution is customized, the work is both varied and challenging.
Your responsibilities will include:
Mechanical design and technical documentation for customer projects
Collaboration with internal teams across design, production, quality, and aftermarket
Contact with suppliers to ensure technical solutions meet high standards
We are looking for someone who:
Holds a degree in mechanical engineering
Has experience from a similar role, preferably within rotating machinery
Has broad technical knowledge and a structured, solution-oriented mindset
Is well-organized and able to manage multiple projects
Enjoys working in a team, is humble, and shares knowledge openly
Speaks and writes English fluently
Experience with NX and Teamcenter is an advantage.
What We Offer
You'll work in an environment that values innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. Here, you'll have the chance to grow, make an impact, and develop solutions that matter-together with talented colleagues from across the world.
Other Information
Location: Västerås
Start: According to agreement
Type: Consultant for 12 months, with the goal of direct employment after
Type: Consultant for 12 months, with the goal of direct employment after
Alexandra Bugday alexandra@a-hub.se
