Mechanical Design Engineer - Interior & Safety
2025-01-15
The Koenigsegg R&D team is a small, agile hub of highly talented individuals, where the sum is greater than the parts. Koenigsegg is committed to hiring and developing top talent from across the world for any given discipline. Our world-class team operates with a non-conventional, 'Lean Development' philosophy of high inter-disciplinary collaboration, flat organizational structure, and technical contribution at all levels. You will be expected to challenge and to be challenged, to create, and to innovate.
For this role we are looking for someone with a genuine passion for engineering the best vehicles in the world. You will be working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company, leading the way in the hypercar business. You'll work alongside accomplished, world-renowned engineers on perhaps the most exciting automotive programs in existence today. You will become a member of the Interior group in the Koenigsegg Engineering team.
Mechanical engineer is responsible for design and development of robust, proven, and reliable products utilizing the latest automotive technologies. The role requires knowledge of technologies used in automotive. Mechanical engineer will collaborate closely with design studio, production, aftermarket, prototype, quality, ME, electrical, as well as CAE, and homologation department.
Responsibilities
- Design and development of interior components and safety systems in the hypercar segment, ensuring they meet structural, aesthetic, and safety requirements.
- Creating 3D models, assemblies and 2D drawings using Catia V6.
- Support the release of product into production (PLM).
- Ensuring that products meet compliance regulations.
- Organize and carry out tests to verify component function and requirement
- Technical support leading to successful introduction into production
- Estimating cost and time scopes for each part.
- Interaction with suppliers and technology providers
- Collaborating with project managers and other engineers in and outside of the team.
- Support vehicle homologation team to ensure regulatory compliance of the systems.
General need to have:
- At least 5 years of proven experience in development for production for the automotive
market (hypercar experience is a plus).
- Develop designs through all stages, from initial concept to final production.
- Experience in designing interior components and trims.
- Expertise in CATIA V5/V6 for 3D design, surface modelling and drawings.
- Good engineering judgment
- Solid understanding of GD&T principles and their application in mechanical design.
- Experience with safety regulations (ECE and FMVSS)
- Interpersonal and communication skills
- Understanding of prototyping, production technologies, and validation procedures
- Professional level of English
Specific skill set (1 of 3 required):
- Metal and mechanisms: Experience with design for sheet metal, CNC machining, bending, cutting and surface finish. Experience with mechanical systems such as seat rails, gears, steering columns, door handles, and structural interior components.
- Mechatronics: Experience in designing instrument clusters, roof consoles, switches, smart surfaces, interior lighting, and camera systems.
- Occupant safety: Airbags, seat belts, OCS sensors.
Advantages
- Experience with the design of CFRP, injection moulding and upholstered products.
- Familiarity with the latest trends and technologies in the hypercar and automotive design industry.
- Experience with CAVA.
- Experience with DFMEA
Availability
-
According to agreement
-
Full time
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
