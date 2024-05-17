Mechanical Design Engineer - Cooling system
2024-05-17
The Koenigsegg R&D team is a small, agile hub of highly talented individuals, where the sum is greater than the parts. Koenigsegg is committed to hiring and developing top talent from across the world for any given discipline. Our world-class team operates with a non-conventional, 'Lean Development' philosophy of high inter-disciplinary collaboration, flat organizational structure, and technical contribution at all levels. You will be expected to challenge and to be challenged, to create, and to innovate.
For this role we are looking for someone with a genuine passion for engineering the best vehicles in the world. You will be working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company, leading the way in the hypercar business. You'll work alongside accomplished, world-renowned engineers on perhaps the most exciting automotive programs in existence today. You will become a member of the Vehicle systems group in the Koenigsegg Engineering team.
Mechanical engineer is responsible for design and development of robust, proven, and reliable products utilizing the latest automotive technologies. The role requires knowledge of technologies used in automotive. Mechanical engineer will collaborate closely with design studio, production, aftermarket, prototype, quality, ME, electrical, as well as CAE, and homologation department.
Responsibilities
- Creating 3D models, assemblies and 2D drawings using Catia 3DX
- Support the release of product into production (PLM)
- Ensuring that products meet compliance regulations
- Organize and carry out tests to verify component function and requirement
- Technical support leading to successful introduction into production
- Estimating cost and time scopes for each part
- Interaction with suppliers and technology providers
- Collaborating with project managers and other engineers in and outside of the team
Need to have:
-
Design experience in solid and sheet metal modeling with CATIA V5/3DX
-
At least 4 years of experience in development for automotive market
-
Experience in fluid dynamics and thermal management
-
At least 2 years of experience in cooling systems for hybrid cars
-
Experience with design for sheet metal and machining
-
Great engineering judgment
-
Familiar with DFMEA
-
Knowledge of GD&T
-
Strong interpersonal, communication and team collaboration skills
-
Ability to write clear and comprehensive technical documentation and reports - self-organized
-
Practical knowledge of manufacturing technologies used for prototyping and low-volume production in the automotive industry
-
Understanding of prototyping, production technologies, and validation procedures
-
Professional level of English
Advantages
-
Experience in HVAC and hydraulic systems
-
Experience with FEM analysis
-
Design experience in surface modeling with CATIA V5/3DX
Availability
-
According to agreement
-
Full time
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
