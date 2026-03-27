Measurement Engineer to Beyond Gravity Linköping
Beyond Gravity Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Linköping
2026-03-27
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beyond Gravity Sweden AB i Linköping
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Your crew
Our production team at our brand-new factory in Linköping currently consists of around 100 dedicated people. We come from different backgrounds, which allows us to complement each other and benefit from each other's experiences. Here, we are a team that enjoys taking initiative and solving problems together. Since we are still building up our production, we have great opportunities to influence and improve the way we work - perfect for those who like to be involved and make an impact from the start! We have an open and inclusive work environment, where all ideas are welcomed and utilized as we build the future of space production together.
Your mission
Provide daily support to manufacturing operations and related support teams to assure that the products are within correct specifications, thereby assuring the necessary quality, OTD, and production costs
Work cross-functionally with operations, quality, design engineering, and other teams to define measurement tasks now and into future products.
Utilize project management techniques / tools to meet cost, technical, and schedule requirements
Play key role in the non-conformance process and secure measures for root cause analyses, corrective and preventive measures
Support continuous improvements in the manufacturing processes concerned to deliver in line with customer quality, cost, and demand requirements based upon SPC.
Establish and provide the necessary reports and documentation in support of strategic operations programs as well as for customer programs, support and participate in project reviews as necessary.
Proactively support and educate operators and supporting team in measurement done daily.
Establish standard work practices across manufacturing and eliminate waste to increase productivity
Develop and verify new measurement methods to improve productivity and manufacturing processes together with the ME department and Quality
Work with international colleagues to evaluate, improve, and transfer latest state processes and maintain standardization across the company portfolio
Be responsible to always using BAT to be in the frontline towards our customers.
On-Time milestone fulfilment and readiness of measurement equipment, results and reports
KPI's: Direct Rate, Deliverables on-track / delivered on-time, Production Line(s) Station Tracker
Your story
Must's:
B.S. degree or similar experience in a related (engineering) field with extensive relevant experience
Demonstrates insight into quality and safety standards including AS9100 and OSHA or similar
Previously Workshop Metrology experience, MSA, Reverse Engineering (mesh, point cloud, IGES, STEP)
Technical Drawing Interpretation
Nice to have's:
Offline Programming and Measurement Preparation
Data Analysis and Reporting
Measurement Room Operations - Preparation and Reporting
Technology Watch / Market Analysis (optional - to stay updated on new technologies)
Space or Aerospace experience
Production line leadership experience
Lean Manufacturing / Six Sigma knowledge/experience; experience with SAP or other ERP, MS Office
Experience with MES, CAD and other relevant complex software
Calibration and Verification
Technology Watch / Market Analysis (optional - to stay updated on new technologies)
Why Beyond Gravity
To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. Propel your career to new heights by applying before 30/04/2026. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Christian Källsholm | christian.kaellsholm@beyondgravity.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Breno Silva | breno.silva@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
Applications by e-mail cannot be considered. We do not accept dossiers from recruitment agencies for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beyond Gravity Sweden AB
(org.nr 556134-2204)
Pilotgatan 5 (visa karta
)
582 78 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
9825016