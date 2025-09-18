Measurement Engineer in Strain gauges - Powertrain Testing
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Do you have a strong interest in technology and want to work with advanced instrumentation? Are you eager to develop in strain gauges, chemical handling, telemetry, and fiber optics? Then you might be the person we are looking for!
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
We at the Test Technology Group at TRATON R&D are now seeking a Measurement Engineer for our team, which currently consists of ten skilled colleagues with various areas of expertise. We serve as a support and assistance function for the development departments within TRATON R&D and work broadly with regulatory requirements, rig development, coordinate measurements (3D scanning), and instrumentation of sensors. We also actively contribute to the technological transition towards electrified vehicles.
As a Measurement Engineer, you will have an advisory role in strain gauges with many internal contacts and an independent way of working. You plan your own time, take responsibility for your role, and have the opportunity to grow within the area.
Job Responsibilities
As a Measurement Engineer, you will:
Work with instrumentation and bonding of various types of sensors, such as temperature and strain gauges.
Perform both simpler bonding tasks and advanced measurements using telemetry applications on rotating parts.
Manage and update guidelines in accordance with occupational health and safety legislation, with a particular focus on chemicals.
Collaborate closely with our global customers, as well as cross-functionally within R&D Södertälje, including managers and suppliers.
Your main tasks include:
Instrumentation of strain and temperature gauges on vehicles, rigs, and components in line with our high-quality standards - including bonding and soldering very small signal wires.
Planning and coordinating assignments in consultation with customers and ensuring resource availability during peak workloads.
Development and optimization of work methods.
Documentation of measurement results with traceability.
Creation of instructions for various work procedures.
Ensuring timely deliveries and meeting customer needs.
Active participation in continuous improvement efforts.
Ordering materials, services, and spare parts.
Who You Are
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
A technical education at the high school level or equivalent.
A strong interest in technology and curiosity to learn new methods and techniques.
Good knowledge of Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Experience with sensor bonding and knowledge of telemetry and fiber optics (meritorious).
Ability to read drawings and good computer skills, including the Microsoft Office suite.
Flexibility, good communication skills, and a collaborative spirit.
You are:
Meticulous, structured, analytical, and solution oriented. You work independently but also enjoy teamwork, are responsible, and capable of managing time pressure when necessary.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
Traton Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-10-02. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Group Manager Lena Höggren 08-533 829 65 lena.hoggren@scania.com
or
Measurement Engineer Antonio Caceres 08-553 722 25 antonio.caceres@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
