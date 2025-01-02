MD Office Analyst
2025-01-02
Are you passionate about strategy, working with data, and helping shape the future of a fast-growing company? foodora Sweden is looking for an Analyst to join the MD Office and support our key strategic initiatives. If you're organized, proactive, and eager to work closely with senior leaders, we'd love to hear from you!
Your mission:
We're looking for someone who's ready to take on a key role in supporting high-impact projects that will help foodora achieve its ambitious goals for 2025 and beyond. You'll be working in a fast-paced environment where your relationship-building and communication skills will be crucial as you collaborate with stakeholders across different departments.
Work with foodora Sweden's management team to support and deliver strategic projects
Collaborate with teams from Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Finance to track and improve business performance, driving revenue or cost-saving initiatives
Extract and analyze data to provide meaningful insights, build dashboards, and present recommendations
Assist with regular and ad-hoc reporting to guide executive-level discussions and decision making
Our recruitment process will include the following:
Telephone interview - Let's cover the basics!
Psychometric tests via Alva Labs - We use science-based methodology.
First interview - Time to know each other a bit better!
Case interview - Do your magic and show us your skills!
Reference- & background check - Final step before we'll become colleagues.
Start date: Upon agreement
What you need to be successful
You have at least 4 years of professional experience (excluding internships) in data-focused roles within e-commerce, tech, investment banking, or management consulting
You possess strong analytical skills, with the ability to analyze data, identify trends, and present clear, data-driven recommendations
High proficiency in working with G-suite (Sheets, Slides) for data analysis and presentations
Excellent English language skills, both written and spoken
You have experience working with SQL / BigQuery
Studies have shown that women and some minorities are less likely to apply to jobs unless they meet every qualification. If you are interested in this role and you have most of the skills we're looking for, we encourage you to apply anyway!
Who we are
foodora is a quick commerce and delivery company, present in six countries in Europe - Austria, Czech, Hungary, Finland, Norway and Sweden. With the mission to deliver an amazing, fast and affordable experience, foodora aims to give customers more time to focus on what matters most to them, as well as growing along with their partners, riders and community along the way. foodora is part of Delivery Hero, a pioneer quick commerce company, building the next generation of e-commerce across its operations in over 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. For more information, please visit www.foodora.com
What's in it for you
Wellness allowance topped with the opportunity to participate in many work/life balance initiatives at foodora such as free group training at Sats & reduced price on massage.
Employee discount at foodora (woho!) and awesome friday breakfasts!
Occupational pension, incl. premium exemption insurance, accident insurance and life insurance.
foodora Learning - Monthly learning sessions about different topics, such as the q-commerce industry, negotiation techniques and project management combined with a structured onboarding and inspiring courses within our learning tool Sana
Great deals at Benify (for e.g. gym membership, e-bikes hotels, audiobooks, streaming services, clothes, kitchen supplies... and so much more!
