MBA Graduate Hiring 2025 - Business Development Executive - Client Services
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Role - Business Development Executive (BDE)
Location - Stockholm, Sweden
Practise Unit - Client Services - Sweden
Infosys invites you to be at the helm of its business driving function; by being part of a rapidly growing 350+ Europe team who function as the collective P&L owners of $6B dollars of annual business. This is a global markets role, and positions are based in Sweden. Those interested in a long-term career in Sweden should apply.
The role involves managing key COREMFG (Manufacturing) account(s) in Europe with annual sales revenues ranging from 5-50+ Million GBP. You will be responsible for managing C/C-1 level relationships, positioning Infosys products and services, consultative selling, negotiating & structuring multi-year multi-million-euro services or bundled services + products deals. As part of account team, you would be solely responsible for managing existing revenues from key account(s) as well as driving YoY revenue growth from either existing account(s) OR by prospecting & opening new account(s).
Your Responsibilities
A. Business Development - Hunting
i. Client Discovery & Initial Prospecting
The BDE conducts competitive analysis to develop a unified market view, collaborating with the UPAM team for sector-specific insights. They identify prospects and initiate communication with C-level executives to introduce Infosys solutions. Through consultative selling, they address gaps in client infrastructure, leveraging domain expertise to drive cross-selling and new product opportunities.
ii. Stakeholder Alignment
The BDE is responsible for ensuring that the client or prospect involves Infosys in their Request for Proposal process. Upon receiving the RFP; the BDE functions as a single point of contact for the customer on behalf of Infosys and internally; aligns all technical and supporting function stakeholders to drive the deal to completion within stipulated timelines.
iii. Proposal Development & Pricing (Consultative Selling)
The BDE is responsible for the creation of proposals and Statement of Work (SoWs), in the process coordinating with different stakeholders, such as the multiple delivery units of Infosys, procurement, and legal. S/He performs quantitative analysis to arrive at the win-price recommended including HBU split, and relevant competitor analysis in order to demonstrate business value to the client and maintain price premium.
iv. Proposal Negotiation & Closure
The BDE creates 'customer map' of named customers with potential/articulated objections to Infosys and recommend action, provides supporting analyses needed during negotiation in order to articulate business value and win the deal at the right price premium.
v. Contracting and Master Service Agreement
The BDE provides a business-led view on items of contract negotiations e.g. which clauses could prove difficult for the team on the ground to implement, what do our competitors usually allow in contracting, relevant information about the lead negotiators from the client in order to understand Infosys' position on such matters. S/He has the authority to make decisions on the deal through appropriate discounts.
B. Account Management & Growth - Farming
i. Account Planning and Mining
Be responsible for mapping business areas for growth within the account. Leverage the existing client relationships to secure meetings and forge relationships with new customer stakeholders at the C/C-1 level and mine the account via new deals.
ii. Customer Stakeholder Management
Be the single point of contact for customer escalations and grievances. Maintain regular contact with customer stakeholders to address pain points and present Infosys' value propositions. Participate in executive reviews, ensure strategic positioning in presentations, and identify key stakeholders for CSAT and ELF to minimize revenue leakage and enhance client satisfaction.
iii. Account Operations
Oversee the revenue receipt and recognition from the services delivered to the client; Align with client stakeholders and review account operations periodically to ensure smooth operations; Liaise with service delivery units to ensure that the right personnel are staffed throughout the duration of the engagement for smooth delivery.
Required Skills
Ability to learn quickly regarding the business processes of the client, Infosys' processes, and service lines.
Excellent analytical and presentation skills.
The ability to display initiative and work in an unstructured environment is a must.
Comfortable and excited to be in a customer facing level.
Confident communication with stakeholders and customers in the local language is desired.
Understand basics of financial drivers for an IT organization.
Drafting business cases for client pitches.
Global understanding of economy to make sane judgements in negotiations.
No necessity of background of a student in this business or IT field.
Preparation for the Interview
The candidate should treat the interview process as one where in the person will be thoroughly questioned w.r.t the CV submitted by the same, on the spot questioning w.r.t to hypothetical situations being presented and solutions for the same (a consulting flavour), on his/her understanding of basics of the IT world and the financials of the business, the student does not need a background in information technology. Understanding service lines in Infosys would be a bonus (not expected). Come with an open mind and not set frameworks to solve the given situations.
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey.
All aspects of employment at Infosys are based on merit, competence and performance. We are committed to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Infosys is proud to be an equal opportunity employer Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25
E-post: olivia.cross@infosys.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "English (English)". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040)
Tegeluddsvägen 76 2TR (visa karta
)
115 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB Kontakt
Recruiter
Olivia Cross olivia.cross@infosys.com Jobbnummer
9305860