Materials Engineer
Questek Europe AB / Kemistjobb / Solna Visa alla kemistjobb i Solna
2023-09-07
Requirements:
A M.Sc. in materials science, materials engineering, metallurgy, or a related field
A strong understanding of physical metallurgy
Experience with the application of thermodynamic & kinetic computational tools
Understanding of process-structure-property relationships in material systems
>2 years experience with project work in industry
Preferred candidates will also have experience with process-structure, structure-property models and their applied use; alloy development; materials processing, characterization, and testing; and a background in the metals, aerospace, energy, defence, processing, or related industries. The ability to define complex technical concepts, identify applicable solutions, and articulate value and results to internal and external audiences is essential to perform well in this position.
Interested candidates shall submit their resumes and a cover letter summarizing how their experience would allow them to excel in this position
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-22
