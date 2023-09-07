Materials Engineer

Questek Europe AB / Kemistjobb / Solna
2023-09-07


Visa alla kemistjobb i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd, Lidingö eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Questek Europe AB i Solna

Requirements:
A M.Sc. in materials science, materials engineering, metallurgy, or a related field
A strong understanding of physical metallurgy
Experience with the application of thermodynamic & kinetic computational tools
Understanding of process-structure-property relationships in material systems
>2 years experience with project work in industry

Preferred candidates will also have experience with process-structure, structure-property models and their applied use; alloy development; materials processing, characterization, and testing; and a background in the metals, aerospace, energy, defence, processing, or related industries. The ability to define complex technical concepts, identify applicable solutions, and articulate value and results to internal and external audiences is essential to perform well in this position.
Interested candidates shall submit their resumes and a cover letter summarizing how their experience would allow them to excel in this position to Ida Berglund, Råsundavägen 18a, 16967 Solna

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-22
Per post

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Materials Engineer".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
QuesTek Europe AB (org.nr 559058-1475)
Råsundavägen 18 A (visa karta)
169 67  SOLNA

Arbetsplats
Questek Europe AB

Jobbnummer
8095419

Prenumerera på jobb från Questek Europe AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Questek Europe AB: