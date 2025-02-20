Material Planner
2025-02-20
The opportunity
Power Grids Grid Automation is a business unit within Hitachi Energy located in Västerås. In this role as Material Planner, you will be responsible for end-to-end planning of inventory incl. sales more than invoicing from purchase requisition to customer invoice. Support internal customer service inquiries. Sets inventory parameters, inventory targets, and ensure adequate replenishment of inventory through purchase orders.
Do not hesitate to apply even if you feel that you do not fulfill all requirements! Most important for this role is your personality and your willingness to learn and explore new areas. Good teamwork and collaboration skills are crucial to succeed in the role!
How you'll make an impact
Following up suppliers and monitor closely that all material within projects is kept under control when it comes to deliveries and transport
Actively be involved in production planning
You are to be service-minded both for internal organization and suppliers having to daily cooperate with both
Be proactive and take the necessary actions to optimizing inventory performance, in collaboration with sales, marketing, manufacturing and Procurement and Logistics
Your background
You are a structured, ambitious, and self-motivated person who is able to grasp the bigger picture having a strong customer focus combined with internal company needs understanding
You have good communication and cooperation skills that are especially needed for to effectively collaborate with equally with operators, colleagues, suppliers and management
Some years of work experience in this role
Strong knowledge of SAP
Proficient in English since you will be part of an international setting where you will get to exchange knowledge with people from all over the world
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so do not delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager James Scott, james.scott@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Almgren, +46 107 381 417, Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Pär Lyckbring, par.lyckbring@hitachianergy.com Så ansöker du
