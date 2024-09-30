Material Management Solution Team Lead
2024-09-30
Material Management Solutions Team Lead
Location: Sweden
We are looking for a Material Management Solutions Team Lead to join our team. The position requires high level of business acumen and ability to cross, collaborate and interact with people from different levels and Teams as well as an understanding of the principal ERP modules in the area of Logistics Execution (Transportation, Warehousing, Material Management).
In this role you will report to the Supply Chain Execution Solutions Manager within BAEA.
You will be part of a Team together with 3 IT Solutions Team Leaders that support Supply Chain Processes related to Finished Goods, Components, Spare Parts and OEM Products across Europe.
You will lead a Team of experts in the domain of Material Management making sure that it delivers its objectives on time and as planned.
You will support your stakeholders in the Business and make sure the Team works towards delivering the best solution. You will check progress and maintain stakeholders informed. You will set steering committee calls or information sharing session and provide post support for the most important projects.
YOU:
Background & required experience:
• Bachelor's Degree in business management, Computer Science, Engineering or similar.
• Relevant experience in Logistics or Spares or Supply Chain and previous experience in managing Projects.
• Experience in large and diverse organizations.
• Capacity to listen and to manage key stakeholders at different levels of the Organization.
• Familiarity with principal ERP modules around Logistics such as SAP WM, EWM, ECC, S4HANA, MM, Oracle Transportation Management.
• Experience with IT Projects of 3PL externalizations
• Ability to travel to domestic and/or international sites.
Competencies:
ENERGY - Passionate about delivering results and motivate team member in doing the same.
OPENESS - An extroverted communicator able to network and understand the big picture of customer satisfaction.
AGILITY - Able to adapt and see all necessary steps needed to make a change happen. Able to understand the implications of what happen and of a decision.
GROWTH - Open to Innovation & Curious about learning every day something new.
Language:
• Excellent English knowledge (spoken and written). other European language will be an additional plus
