Material Flow Engineer
Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Job scope function
Responsible for overall project management related to industrial material flow engineering projects for our advanced factories and warehouses, including design and implementation of new technologies and specialized equipment.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Responsible for managing projects, timelines, track progress on projects focusing on material flow and material handling engineering
Responsible for design and implementation of automation systems for internal material flows for advanced factories and warehouses including:
Design and implementation of new technologies for specialized equipment
Identification, evaluation and interact with key vendors
Responsible for coordinating engineers, project leaders and vendors to design material flow solutions
Responsible for defining and contributing to following cross functional Blueprint areas, where Blueprint is referring to a lean, standardized and a flexible enough solution for a designated factory block to easily be adopted and scaled.
Material Handling Blueprint
Material Flow Blueprint
Engineering Tools and Methods Blueprint
Responsible to secure and enable cross functional collaboration to our Digital business unit and Factory Automation team to define technical interfaces for advanced real time monitoring, control, and optimization.
Responsible for collaboration and interaction with our final customers regarding design and implementation of material handling engineering projects.
Required education experience:
Master of science or higher degree in mechanical, industrial or electrical engineering or equivalent
Industrial experience in demanding industrial environments
Must have worked in multi-cultural environment
Specific skills, abilities and personal success factors:
Excellent English written and oral skills
Highly execution-oriented
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines
Excellent time management skills
Passionate by solving complex problems with technology in a simple yet innovative way
Structured and organized
Flexibility
Sense of quality
Grit and sense of humor Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29
E-post: kuntal.biswas@co-workertech.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Material Flow Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-6585)
Virkesvägen 12 (visa karta
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8354552