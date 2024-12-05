Material Coordinator /Stockkeeper (61013)
Do you have warehouse experience and wants to be a part of a global company? Are you good at communicating and are a detail-oriented person who also can see the bigger picture? Then we have the position for you! Vestas is looking for a Stockkeeper to our team in Fredrika!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Stock Keepers Sweden
Vestas North and Central Europe is a sales business unit responsible for the Sales function, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas North and Central Europe the best place to work. Fredrika Warehouse is part of Vestas Service Sweden and the primary responsibility of the warehouse is to store materials and tools to the crews of technicians working in the area.
As a stock keeper you have a central role in focusing on LEAN improvements as well as keeping control of the daily material handling. Moreover, there is a high focus on delivering good service and not least to always prioritize safety and quality.
Responsibilities
Inventories, regular and yearly
Order tools/make replacements, keeping track of calibration of tools and transfer tools/parts in collaboration with the Dispatcher team
Pick Pack Ship (PPS) of materials, tools, and create returns of defect material and surplus material
Adjust and optimize Fill-up for workcenters (Van Stock) as well as move material between workcenters within the system
Find material that do not show up within the system - investigate material issues
First point of contact for subcontractors
Handle non-conformities and transport damaged deliveries
Qualifications
Computer literate, able to use MS Office and in-house database and workload management systems
SAP MM experience (warehouse transactions) is a merit
Previous experience with warehousing
Fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken
Drivers licence B in Sweden (unrestricted)
Competencies
A flexible approach
Good communication skills
A structured and independent working approach
A service and customer-oriented mindset
Good problem-solving skills
Furthermore, it is necessary that you are a great collaborator that doesn't mind repetitive and varying workload.
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, hard-working, and international work environment in the renewable energy sector. We highly value initiative, responsibility and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating aspiration, capacity, and potential.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Fredrika, Sweden. The working hours are 7:00 - 15:30. With a schedule from Monday to Friday.
You should expect some travel activity, approximately 50 days per year.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 05.01.2025. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Team leader Begum Demirtas at bedmi@vestas.com
or Recruiter Rebecka Thorell at rbthr@vestas.com
