Master Thesis Worker to Beyond Gravity Gothenburg

Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
You will work together with a dynamic team, responsible for the development and verification of satellite onboard equipments and sub-systems. You will join us in changing and refining the way we work in an innovative industry with endless opportunities for improvement. You will be part of a dedicated team with the ambition to innovate space!
GNSS Radio Occultation is a passive atmospheric sounding technique where GNSS signals are received by a low Earth orbit satellite. After ground processing to the so-called bending angle of the signal, these measurements go in to numerical weather forecasts and provides important data on temperature, pressure, and humidity. In the end leading to a more reliable weather forecast.
Beyond Gravity in Gothenburg has built the GRAS-2 instruments that perform these measurements on the MetOp-SG satellites, the first of which was launched in August 2025. After the launch, the instrument performance needs to be verified. For this reason Beyond Gravity has developed a Ground Processor Prototype where data is processed to the level of bending angle. The current implementation of the phase matching technique for calculating the bending angle in the troposphere suffers from rather slow performance making it hard to process data at the rate it is produced by the instrument.
The diploma job would be to speed up this algorithm. The most likely method for this would be to utilize the Fast Fourier Transform, which requires a substitution of variables in the fundamental equations. The thesis project will consist of a literature review, a study of our current implementation (in Matlab), mathematical derivation of the formulas for faster processing, implementation of the method in Matlab code, and verification of the results.
• You are currently in your Master Thesis within the fields of Signal Processing, Telecommunication or similar
• Previous experience in the field is considered a merit.
• Work in a growing high-tech company with career opportunities both locally and internationally.
• You will become part of a committed team with the ambition to innovate space!
• In Gothenburg, we have a down-to-earth, family-oriented culture, experienced and skilled staff, and a diverse management team.
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position, please contact: Håkan Helzenius | hakan.helzenius@beyondgravity.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Breno Silva | breno.silva@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
