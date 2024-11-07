Master Thesis Transformer Overloading Capacity
2024-11-07
Company Description
We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation and collaboration for more than 100 years. Empowered by our goal, we are determined to enable fossil free living. To succeed we, as one of Europe's leading energy companies, must be fossil-free ourselves.
But that's not enough. That's why we are looking beyond our own industry, to see where we can really make a difference.
Join us in our journey towards a fossil freedom.
Power Climate Smarter living - that's our purpose. We are looking for the brightest students to make this happen. Together you will contribute to a fossil free future. You will have a unique position to contribute to our purpose. All we ask from you is to use your Superpowers and share your energy to help us achieve our goal.
Job Description
Vattenfall R&D is responsible for conducting business driven technical development that creates value for the company and helps us realize our strategy. We develop cost-effective, safe & sustainable solutions to improve the infrastructure of Vattenfall assets including Hydro, Wind, Nuclear, SKB, Heat and Distribution.
Thesis background/subject
Overloading transformers (over 150MVA - 500MVA) beyond its design capacity or designing transformers for higher capacity than needed are common practices within the wind industry. Decisions related to both options depend on several factors like the repair time, probability of failure, etc. Additionally, there is also an impact on the revenue and transformer's lifetime.
This thesis consists of:
Conducting a literature review.
Developing a standard overloading cycle from examples in IEC60853 & IEC 60076-7.
Making an excel or python-based tool to calculate the impact of Transformer overloading on temperature rises (for example use annex B & C of IEC 60076-7).
Providing an assessment of CAPEX (considering weight aspects) Vs revenue loss.
Based on the thesis results, we will be able to operate wind farm transformers more efficiently and reduce the loss in revenue. Also, our decision-making process will benefit from a better understanding of the costs and benefits of overloading transformers. In this way, we will favor the optimization of wind farms business cases, which will have positive effects on the energy transition.
Objective/Purpose
The ultimate goal is to gain understanding of the benefits and impacts of transformer overloading.
This assignment is for 1 student
Qualifications
We are looking for students who want to work towards a fossil-free life and who will soon graduate from your academic studies. You are also someone who identifies with our principles: Active, Open, Positive and Safety.
Education - Any of the following master programs or similar: MSc Electric Power Engineering or MSc Energy Physics.
Python or excel with VB skills.
Scope - 30hp.
Language requirements - English.
Additional Information
The assignment starts: 2025-01-20 or by agreement.
Location: Stockholm Office (Solna)
Application - a combined file with your CV and cover letter, as well as a copy of your grades.
Application deadline is 2024-12-08.
Compensation: Will be based on the results of the project and the evaluation of business potential.
Contact person and supervisor at Vattenfall: Irene Manzanares, irene.manzanarescasla@vattenfall.com
Diversity and inclusion - in everything we do
We are convinced that heterogeneous teams can outperform homogeneous teams. But we can only unleash and use the power of diversity when everyone feels included. Learn more about our important diversity and inclusion work https://careers.vattenfall.com/se/jobba-med-oss/mangfald-inkludering/
