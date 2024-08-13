Master Thesis Numerical Simulation of Polymer Flow Dynamics
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Driven by society's need to tackle climate change, renewable energy generation continues to grow. To reach out for new natural resources, such as wind, wind farms are now more often being installed offshore at sea, further off the coast. In such places, winds blow with much greater force and more frequently than on land. High voltage (HV) cables are essential elements in the power collection and transmission from offshore wind farms to the shore, thus playing a central role in the green energy transition, aiming to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy. They offer the most efficient means of transmitting a large amount of power over long distances, which helps connect green power to the grid.
An HV cable comprises of different components, i.e. conductor, insulation, sheath, armour wires, etc. The quality of the insulation is largely determined during the extrusion process, where different separate layers of molten polymer are applied in a single operation onto the conductor. Therefore, a thorough understanding of the extrusion process, specifically the behaviour of polymer flow, is essential for improving production efficiency, insulation quality and minimizing material wastage, leading to a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly manufacturing process.
Thesis description
The objective of this thesis is to develop an advanced CFD simulation model to enhance the understanding of the extrusion process. The main activities are outlined as follows:
* Literature Review: Perform a thorough survey of existing research on polymer flow simulation specific to cable extrusion applications to establish a fundamental understanding.
* Data Evaluation: Analyse relevant experimental data from scientific literature and NKT to uncover the underlying physics and mechanisms of the extrusion process.
* Model Development: Create a numerical model to simulate polymer flow within the cross-head of the extrusion line.
* Model Comparison: Validate the simulation model by comparing its results with available experimental data.
* Report Writing: Compile and document the findings, methodologies, and results in a final report.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Scientist Boshen Bian, boshen.bian@nkt.com
or +46 70 637 42 43. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HR Business Partner, Anna Lundell, anna.lundell@nkt.com
or +46 70 279 68 61.
Union representatives
Sveriges ingenjörer - Zohreh Keshavarz, zohreh.keshavarz@nkt.com
and Edo Kolic, edo.kolic@nkt.com
Qualifications and requirements
The required qualifications are:
* Master student in Mechanical Engineering / Computational Mechanics, Material Science or any related field.
* Good knowledge of fluid mechanics, heat transfer and numerical simulation.
* Good knowledge of non-Newtonian flow is considered as a merit.
* Good experience in using relevant commercial software, e.g. Ansys Fluent and Polyflow.
* Excellent understanding of spoken and written English. Ersättning
