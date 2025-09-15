Master Thesis: Direct Rolling and structure development
We want to be more! The research institute Swerim conducts needs-based industrial research and development concerning metals and their route from raw material to finished product. Swerim has 200 co-workers in two locations in Sweden - Luleå and Stockholm. Our vision is a fossil-free and circular industry.
To support the green transition through the implementation of direct rolling in industry, Swerim continuously adapts its laboratory facilities to meet evolving demands. In this project, direct rolling simulations are conducted in collaboration with researchers at Swerim. Several different trials will be done, requiring characterization and various types of testing, such as impact and hardness testing. With the experimental studies completed and the thesis work finalized, this project marks the first demonstration of direct rolling in a laboratory environment in Sweden.
Introduction
The steel industry is actively working to reduce CO2 emissions as part of the green transition. One approach is the use of so-called mini-mills, or direct rolling, which involves hot charging prior to rolling. Unlike conventional steel production, where the material is cooled to room temperature and then reheated before rolling, direct rolling eliminates this intermediate step. However, this also limits the opportunity for phase transformation, and the initial grain size is typically coarser.
To stabilize future steelmaking processes, it is important to deepen our understanding of how the microstructure of low-alloyed steels evolves during mini-mill processing. Process, structure, and properties are all interrelated. When producing high-strength steels, such as martensitic grades, controlling the grain size during hot working is essential prior to quenching. The austenite grain size directly affects the resulting martensite, with finer grains leading to improved properties. One method to evaluate this is through impact testing, which measures the material's toughness.
In the summer of 2025, Swerim successfully simulated direct rolling for the first time by hot stripping a cast ingot and transferring it to a reheating furnace while maintaining temperatures above 1000 oC. The next step is to continue the process by adding rolling after this critical initial stage, which is carried out in this work. To support this development, further material characterization and testing are required.
Goals
• Perform direct rolling simulations in a laboratory environment, set the relation between process, structure and properties.
• Produce results for a case study which can be used to demonstrate the rapid-prototyping route by direct rolling at Swerim
Required qualifications
Student in material science, physics, chemistry, or related area. The work should be initiated as soon as possible. The master student performing the work will gain a large industry network. Swerim rewards the student with 50 000 SEK for an approved master thesis (30hp).
Contact
For further information about project, please contact:
Adam Ståhlkrantz, adam.stahlkrantz@swerim.se Ersättning
