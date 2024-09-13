Master Thesis - Algorithm development
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Are you in the end of your studies in computer science, mathematics, engineering physics or similar area and want to make an impact with technology in cancer treatment? RaySearch now offers a Master Thesis position within algorithm development at our head office in central Stockholm, with a planned start date in January 2025.
"Doing my master thesis at RaySearch was a great opportunity to combine my interests in physics and programming while taking part in the fight against cancer. Since my first day here, I have been included in the teamwork and have always been able to ask questions."
Miriam Skarin, System Developer, Physics
We offer the following Master Thesis project:
"Radiation therapy optimization for patients in an upright position"'
Treatment planning for radiation therapy represents a large-scale mathematical optimization problem where tens of thousands of parameters for the treatment machine must be determined. The purpose of this master thesis project is to extend such optimization to upright radiation therapy where the patient is seated on a rotating chair. Such treatments are emerging as an alternative to the current paradigm of irradiating cancer patients in lying position on a treatment couch. Upright treatments have several potential advantages, including advantageous changes in the volume and location of healthy organs, improved motion management, mechanical advantages due to the use of a stationary treatment machine, and efficiency improvements.
The goal of the thesis project is to develop treatment planning methods that take maximum benefit of the unique characteristics of upright treatments and then assess the quality of such treatments compared to the current clinical standard. The project will involve nonlinear and possibly combinatorial optimization, coordinate system handling, implementation in C++ and C#, and evaluation by retrospective planning on clinical patient cases.
Starting your career at RaySearch
Joining RaySearch as a Master Thesis Student, you will:
• ... get a solid introduction to our company, products and ways of working.
• ...become part of a global Swedish company with 350+ employees, head office and R&D department in central Stockholm with a chance of full-time employment after graduation.
• ... join 180 well-educated and dedicated engineers who enjoy knowledge sharing, problem solving and working in teams.
• ... work in a great work environment with flex hours, breakfasts, afterworks and social activities.
• ... work with cutting-edge technology for cancer treatment. Your daily work will contribute to improve cancer treatments for patients all over the world.
Our office
Our office is located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, with a modern and creative work environment. We offer a private gym, yoga, and social activities such as table tennis, foosball, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and every day we provide morning fika , as well as afternoon snacks. Our rooftop terrace offers a stunning view of Stockholm.
Who can apply?
Master thesis students with experience or interest in mathematical optimization, programming, and software design.
You are a master student within computer science, mathematics, engineering physics or similar area. You have a great interest in software development and contributing to our mission. Programming skills, relevant hobby projects and summer/part time jobs within software development are highly valued. In order to be able to contribute to this project, you are a self-motivated and structured person.
It's an advantage, but not required, if you have experience in C++ or C# development.
Application
