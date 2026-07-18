Master Data Specialist (temporary assignment)
Oatly AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-18
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oatly AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
WHY OATLY?
Across the world people's consumption habits and diets are evolving to be more plant-based. Enter Oatly, the #1 oat based dairy alternative producer in the world with products spanning multiple categories. We're determined to be part of the discussion on the long-term future of the food and beverage industry. To keep this movement going, we need more brilliant minds to come work with us to keep the momentum going and the Oatly flowing.
Our sole purpose as a company is to make it easy for people to turn what they eat and drink into personal moments of healthy joy without recklessly taxing the planet's resources in the process.
Sustainability, nutritional health, and trust are at the heart of what we do. We are building a culture that constantly upgrades to each other so we can upgrade the planet. This is a company that shows great respect and a fearless approach to make positive changes. Does this feel exciting? Well, this is where you come in.
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO DO
Guess what! Every single department inside Oatly has a role to play in making their area more sustainable. We believe that all our people are contributing to this quest, and in this temporary assignment during 14 months starting from the 1st of September, you will be supporting our Master Data team in their work updating our vendor, customer and product data. Basically, you'll get to work with the master data file (obviously!), and the related automations we are building around that! But most importantly of all, whilst getting some practical experience you will also contribute to a more sustainable planet!
More fun things you would do:
Work closely with IT and Data/Master Data topics, contributing to improved data quality and structure.
Support with maintaining accurate and consistent master data in D365, including validating and updating information according to our governance standards.
Help identify data issues and contribute to root-cause analysis and process improvements.
Handle various tasks within data and product administration, ensuring accuracy and smooth processes.
Work in a structured and compliance-focused environment, helping with documentation and ensuring our data processes are followed consistently.
Perform and enjoy administrative work, providing reliable support to the team and stakeholders.
Apply your post-secondary knowledge from IT, engineering or related fields (1+ year) to drive operational efficiency.
Communicate confidently in English, both spoken and written, as part of our global environment.
But, you know. These are just the things we can think of right now! This might be the job today, but tomorrow brings more change, so being light on your feet and willing to embrace the unknown is a verrrrrry big help.
ARE YOU THE OATSOME PERSON WE ARE LOOKING FOR?
You have read about the role and now your imagination is flying at full speed. Here are the qualities we are looking for... do you recognize them in yourself?
Bachelor's degree in Information Systems, Business, or similar work experience.
Experience with ERP systems, ideally Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Experience with Logic Apps or Power Apps/Automate
Experience with data quality tools or processes.
WHO WE NEED YOU TO BE
You're curious by nature and love figuring things out.
You enjoy solving problems and turning challenges into simple, smart solutions.
You like staying organized, but you're flexible enough to roll with whatever comes your way.
You take ownership of your work and follow through — it's just how you're wired.
You appreciate good teamwork and enjoy learning from others.
You communicate clearly and help make things easier for the people around you.
YOUR APPLICATION
Phew! Well done if you've got this far. We're glad we've still got your attention because we've got one last super important point to make.
As you can probably know, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Last day of application: 28th July.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7972195-2106459". Arbetsgivare Oatly AB
(org.nr 556446-1043), https://careers.oatly.com
Ångfärjekajen 8 (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
10005880