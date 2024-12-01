Massage therapist
2024-12-01
Hello, we are searching for a person with the right skills/knowledge for this position as a massage therapist. We are seeking someone who has graduated with a specialization in Thai, Oil, etc massage or equivalent. For this role, it is important that you can work and cooperate with others. And one of the most important skills required for this job is to be service-minded as you are required to work with other individuals.
If this sounds interesting to you don't hesitate to send your CV or Personal letters.
For more information contact linyee03@gmail.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
E-post: linyee03@gmail.com
