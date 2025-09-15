Marketing Technology Manager
About our organization
Surgical Science is a global organization and leading provider of medical training simulations and software solutions. Together with healthcare partners and customers in more than 90 countries, we enhance patient safety and healthcare outcomes through evidence-based, state-of-the-art simulation technology that improves clinical proficiency and performance - enabling safe and effective training without putting patients at risk. Our solutions are used by medical training centers, universities, hospitals, and the medical device industry for practice, assessment, and certification.
The Role
The Marketing Technology Manager will be responsible for optimizing the marketing technology stack, integrating platforms for seamless workflows, and enabling data-driven decision-making. The role involves managing tools such as Microsoft Dynamics, ClickDimensions, Google Ads, LinkedIn Campaign Manager, and other relevant systems. As a specialist in this role, the Marketing Technology Manager will monitor emerging marketing technology trends and identify opportunities to enhance campaign effectiveness and operational efficiency, collaborating closely with Sales, Marketing, IT, and other departments across the globe.
A hands-on role, the ideal candidate is a "Do'er", independent, someone who is passionate about integrating and optimizing systems themselves.
The Marketing Technology Manager will be part of the Global Marketing team, reporting to the Director Marketing.
Location: Gothenburg or Stockholm
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Marketing Technology Management & Integration
Administer and optimize marketing platforms, including but not limited to WordPress, Dynamics 365 and ClickDimensions.
Drive necessary integrations to ensure smooth data flow.
Collaborate with IT, Commercial operations and marketing teams to identify gaps and implement effective digital solutions.
Campaign Support & Execution
Provide technical expertise in setting up campaign automation, lead nurturing, and scoring models.
Maintain data quality and categorization in Microsoft Dynamics, ensuring data can be 'cut' to deliver targeted campaigns.
Analytics & Reporting
Develop and maintain dashboards and reports.
Translate campaign and platform performance data into actionable insights for marketing and business stakeholders.
Continuous Improvement
Stay current with emerging marketing technology trends and recommend solutions that improve efficiency and ROI.
Provide training and best-practice guidance to marketing and sales teams on platform usage.
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
Minimum 5 years' experience in a similar role.
Proven experience managing and optimizing marketing technology platforms (e.g., Microsoft Dynamics, ClickDimensions, Google Ads, LinkedIn Campaign Manager, and other relevant systems).
Strong understanding of marketing automation, lead nurturing, and lead scoring models.
Experience with integrating marketing platforms or other relevant digital solutions
Solid analytics skills, with experience developing dashboards, reporting, and translating data into actionable insights (PowerBi or similar).
Ability to collaborate cross-functionally with other departments both on-site and remote
Up-to-date knowledge of marketing technology trends and ability to recommend solutions that improve efficiency and ROI.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Excellent communication and training abilities for enabling marketing and sales teams.
The ability to communicate at all levels (C-level communication)
Knowledge and understanding of Microsoft toolbox
Occasional travel between offices required
Please note that this role does not include people management responsibilities.
Surgical Science as an employer
We are a global and continuously expanding organization. You will be part of a dynamic, creative environment where we make sure to make room for all employees to influence and contribute with their own unique experiences and knowledge. Guided by our core values - curiosity, respect, and perseverance - we strive to empower our people by recognizing their strengths, supporting their growth, and creating opportunities to make a real impact. We invite you to join us on this exciting and meaningful journey - to shape the future of medical training and improve care for patients around the world.
Apply today
If you think you would fit our amazing team and enjoy our work environment, apply as soon as possible as recruitment is ongoing. We kindly request that you apply with a CV in English.
