Marketing Support Manager
2025-04-14
MSX International Group is the leading global provider of outsourced business solutions for the automotive industry making business in more than 80 countries. MSXI's deep industry expertise combined with advanced data analytics and custom software solutions improve the performance of automotive dealership networks by increasing revenue, reducing cost, and enhancing customer satisfaction.
Job Description
Local Planning and Performance: Communicate and approve quarterly plans and budgets, and adjust retailer plans based on feedback.
Brand and Assets: Localize regional campaigns and validate media placements, serving as the contact point for local retailers and for marketing asset approval.
Digital and CRM Initiatives: Proofread and correct web and CRM copy, ensuring that the initiatives meet local offers and legal requirements.
Lead Performance Management: Review weekly lead performance and adjust lead distribution based on dealer performance and stock availability.
Local Market Initiatives: Execute digital initiatives and organize local events and partner activations.
Qualifications
The ideal candidate should have:
3-4 years of experience from marketing and managing campaigns
CRM knowledge
Be fluent in Swedish and English (verbally and in writing)
What we can offer
Potential to progress within the company
25 days annual leave per year
Possibility to work remotely
Flexible working environment with core hours
Diverse and welcoming team
The possibility of working for a renowned automobile manufacturer
With over 5,000 employees based in more than 80 countries across the globe, our teams provide industry leading expertise that spans:
Consumer Engagement
Parts, Accessories & Service Performance
Actionable Insights
Diagnostics & Repair Enhancement
Warranty and Repair Efficiency
Technical Information
Learning Solutions
Sales Performance
Building trust since 1931, our proven track record means that we now partner with almost every car manufacturer on the market.
The MSXI Purpose
To empower Movers and Makers to thrive in our ever-changing world
The MSXI Mission
To harness our expertise in mobility, the creativity of our global teams, and the power of technology, to craft tailored and innovative solutions
The MSXI Vision
