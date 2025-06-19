Marketing Specialist
About TP-Link
TP-Link is a key player in the network products and solutions market. Ranked the No.1 supplier of WLAN products, TP-Link distributes its service in more than 170 countries. We unveiled the World's 1st complete WiFi 7 Networking solution for homes, enterprises and ISP, showing the ambition to always bring the cutting-age technology to the market. TP-Link Nordic has established office in Sweden since 2013.
About the role
TP-Link Nordics is seeking a skilled and driven Content Creator / Designer to join our growing marketing team. In this role, you will be responsible for producing and adapting engaging content across a wide range of channels - with a particular focus on localization for the Nordic region. You will collaborate closely with the Marketing Manager and the Marketing Production Specialist to ensure that all content is strategically aligned, brand-consistent, and visually coherent.
This is a hybrid role requiring both copywriting expertise and a strong visual eye. You will be expected to take ownership of editorial structure, contribute to campaign messaging, and support execution through creative content solutions.
Key Responsibilities
Content Development & Editorial Ownership
Write and edit marketing content including:
Case studies in collaboration with sales and B2B teams
Web content for product pages, FAQs, and launch materials
Email marketing and newsletters
Campaign copy (headlines, CTAs, body text)
Video scripts and explainer materials
Event-related communications and follow-up content
Ensure brand voice, tone, and messaging consistency across all external communications
Manage localization and proofreading in collaboration with translation partners
Visual and Channel-Specific Content Creation
Create light visual assets such as banners and graphics for digital use
Write and design content for newsletters, tutorials, and guides
Structure and write social media content; co-schedule posts
Develop visual scripts and content flow in collaboration with the production team
Adapt global campaign materials to suit Nordic market needs and formats
Cross-functional Collaboration
Work closely with the Marketing Production Specialist: you write and structure the content; they produce the final visual output
Coordinate with marketing manager and designers to align messaging and goals
Provide visual and written materials to support events, retail activities, and campaigns
Track and report on social media content performance and provide improvement recommendations
Qualifications
Minimum 5 years of experience in content creation, marketing copywriting, or digital design in IT or consumer electronics industry
Strong writing and editing skills in English (Swedish or other Nordic languages are a plus)
Experience using visual design tools (e.g., Canva, Adobe Creative Suite)
Understanding of brand tone, audience segmentation, and content performance metrics
Comfortable working in a fast-paced, collaborative team environment
Highly Meritorious
Experience in B2B, retail, or technology marketing is advantageous
Experience producing content for B2B exhibitions, trade shows, or event-driven campaigns
Familiarity with networking or video surveillance industries and their media landscapes
Other information:
• Place of work: hybrid of remote and office (Gustav III:s Boulevard 54, 169 74 Solna).
• Hiring date: from Jun 2025.
