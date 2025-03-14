Marketing Outreach Manager
Why the Company Name is Confidential
This Marketing Outreach Manager position is part of a confidential executive search for a leading company within the industry. Due to the strategic nature of this hire, the company has chosen to keep its identity undisclosed at this stage. More details about the organization will be shared with shortlisted candidates during the recruitment process. If you are a results-driven leader looking for an exciting opportunity to make an impact, we encourage you to apply.
About the Company
A leading digital marketing company specializing in affiliate marketing and lead generation is looking for a talented Marketing Outreach Specialistto strengthen its brand presence and partnerships across key markets. The company connects users with top-tier iGaming products through data-driven strategies, SEO, and engaging content.
About the Role
As a Marketing Outreach Specialist, you will be responsible for developing and executing outreach strategies to build strong relationships with industry influencers, partners, and authoritative websites. Your role will focus on increasing brand visibility, improving search rankings through high-quality link-building efforts, and enhancing the company's digital footprint.
Key Responsibilities
Identify, engage, and establish partnerships with relevant influencers, bloggers, and webmasters in the iGaming industry.
Develop and implement link-building campaigns to improve domain authority and organic rankings.
Conduct market research to identify collaboration opportunities and new outreach channels.
Craft compelling outreach messages and negotiate placements that align with the company's marketing goals.
Track, analyze, and report on outreach performance, ensuring continuous improvement in strategy and execution.
Work closely with the SEO and content teams to align outreach efforts with overall marketing strategies.
What We're Looking For
Experience: 2+ years in marketing outreach, link-building, or digital PR, preferably within the iGaming, fintech, or affiliate marketing sectors.
Communication: Strong written and verbal communication skills in English. Additional languages are a plus.
SEO Knowledge: Understanding of link-building best practices and search engine algorithms.
Negotiation Skills: Ability to secure partnerships and link placements effectively.
Analytical Mindset: Experience with outreach and SEO tools such as Ahrefs, SEMrush, BuzzStream, or similar.
Proactivity: Self-motivated and capable of managing multiple outreach campaigns simultaneously.
What We Offer
Competitive salary.
The opportunity to work with a global team of digital marketing experts.
A dynamic and fast-paced work environment with room for growth and career development.
Flexible working arrangements (remote or office-based).
Access to cutting-edge marketing tools and platforms.
Application
Submit your application as soon as possible as selection and interviews are ongoing. This recruitment process is in collaboration with Talent&Partner.
Please send your application via the provided link or directly to work@talentpartner.se
.
By submitting your application/CV, any personal information you provide will be subject to Talent&Partner's Employee Data Policy GDPR.
