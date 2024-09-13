Marketing Manager to Epishine
Are you a driven and confident communicator with a passion for working in dynamic and innovative settings? Do you bring experience in content strategy and digital marketing, with a track record of driving impactful initiatives? Are you ready to take on an important role in a fast-growing scale-up within the clean energy sector, contributing to a more sustainable future? If so, the position of Marketing Manager at Epishine could be the next exciting step in your career!
About Epishine Epishine is a Swedish energy impact company, reimagining the capture of light with market leading printed organic solar cells. Our technology captures indoor light to make electronics self-powered, making cables, disposable batteries and unnecessary maintenance a thing of the past. At Epishine, we foster a culture of collaboration, creativity and innovation where we encourage our employees to challenge the status quo and drive innovation. Go to www.epishine.com
to read more about Epishine and our vision.
The missionWith two of our brilliant marketing and communication colleagues going on an exciting journey to raise future global citizens, we are now seeking an experienced Marketing Manager to support and bring their expertise to our Commercial team.
As our Marketing Manager, your focus will be on shaping our external communications by bringing our strategy to life across all media platforms and connecting with diverse target groups. You'll be crafting engaging content for our channels to strengthen Epishine's tonality and brand recognition. You'll also be diving into the data, measuring the impact of our communications and fine-tuning them to support our sales team in the best way possible. You'll get to wear many hats, working closely with external partners like customers and service providers, and you'll be the go-to person for coordinating with press and media outlets. Your mission? To make sure Epishine is present in all the right places and spaces.
Whilst this is a temporary position, based in our headquarters in Linköping, there may be opportunities for long-term employment depending on future needs and circumstances-while we can't make any promises, we're always excited to see where things might lead!
Who are we looking for?We are seeking a marketing professional with at least 3 years of experience who enjoys crafting targeted messages and content for various stakeholders. Ideally, you have experience with messaging orchestration and content creation, especially in written form. Familiarity with Adobe Creative Cloud or similar tools is a plus and a degree in communication is beneficial, but not essential. It's also an advantage if you have experience in press-related activities, project coordination, and working with diverse stakeholders.
We're looking for a proactive and self-motivated individual who takes initiative and handles tasks with precision and organization.You excel at building strong relationships both interally and externally, and your technical interest helps you toeffectively communicate the value of Epishine and our products.With youropen-mindedness and creativity, your contributionwill be key in shaping and promoting our brand with fresh and impactful ideas.Strong English skills are important, as all our communication is conducted in English, and you'll be collaborating with colleagues and customers worldwide.
What do we offer? This is a temporary full-time position, starting as soon as you are ready, until August 2025. During your time at Epishine, you will gain valuable experience in navigating an exciting scale-up journey, using your and your colleagues' creativity and marketing abilities to contribute to our mission to pioneer printed solar power - for people and planet. At Epishine, we offer the chance to be part of an exciting journey and the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable planet. As a quickly growing scale-up, there will be opportunities for development, and you will have brilliant colleagues to collaborate with and learn from. Additionally, we offer pension and insurance benefits, yearly wellness allowance and a friendly company culture where collaboration, innovation and sustainability are at our core.
Application procedure Does this role sound exciting? We work with ongoing selection, so send in your application today if you are interested. The start date is flexible, but as soon as possible if we get to decide!
At Epishine, we believe in finding the right fit-not just for us, but for you too! As part of our recruitment process, we use personality and logic tests to get a deeper understanding of your strengths, problem-solving skills, and how you approach challenges. These tests help us ensure that we're building a team where everyone can thrive and work well together.
We value diverse perspectives and believe that each individual brings something unique to the table. Our aim is to make sure that the role aligns with your skills, personality, and aspirations, and that you'll feel right at home within our team. So, don't worry-these tests aren't about catching you out; they're about making sure we're the perfect match for each other!
If you have any queries about this recruitment, please contact our recruiter Emma Bjurling (emma.bjurling@epishine.se
