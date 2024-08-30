Marketing Manager, Analytical testing
About the job
Our Global Marketing organization is driven by strong customer understanding and translating this knowledge into technical solutions that bring true value to our customers. The Marketing Manager that we are looking for will have a central role in our customer-oriented marketing approach. The Marketing Manager will be responsible, at a global level, for developing and executing strategic marketing plans for our Analytical Sample Preparation portfolio, supporting laboratories working with clinical, forensic and doping testing, along with both water & environmental, and food & agricultural testing. The person will be creating marketing materials to attract potential customers and retain existing ones as well as supporting our salespeople in their sales and training activities. The person we are looking for brings the voice of customers into the company and identifies the most appealing features of our products and the value and the benefits they provide, translating them into engaging marketing towards new and existing customers.In this role you will be responsible for:
Driving the global marketing strategy for the product portfolio in collaboration with the Marketing Director and the Product Managers,
Collaborating with the Regional Marketing, ensuring that the product marketing strategy is tailored and well-fitted for global market requirements,
Knowing or being willing to learn the reference markets and keep updated on the current and future market trends, and on competition,
Representing the voice of customers (VoC) in our projects,
Creating positioning, value proposition and target audience definition for the portfolio,
Developing engaging content (all types of marketing collaterals, both traditional and digital) and a marketing program for the business line,
Providing insights and content for global, company-wide marketing campaigns,
Ensuring the sales team is equipped with the right content and trained on how to promote our solutions in the best way, being updated on our competition,
Experience with CRM and digital marketing will be highly appreciated as a plus. All in all, we are seeking someone with excellent communication/cooperation skills, with an understanding of sales & marketing strategy, strong content creation skills and who can interface directly with external and internal stakeholders globally to enhance our offering and positioning. We offer a collaborative creative and innovative global work environment with local and global stakeholders. The Marketing Manager role will be based in our Uppsala headquarter and report to the Director of Marketing. Education And Experience
Marketing or business-related degree, or a scientific degree (preferably Chemistry or Biology) supplemented with (3-5 years) marketing experience from the Life Science, Forensic, MedTech, or similar industries.
Required Qualifications
Strong communication skills
Team player with high integrity
Strong sense of structure and good at process design and implementation
Detail oriented and self-starter with strong interpersonal skills
Fluent in English, verbally and written
Strong desire to learn and develop skills
ApplicationSubmit your application no later than 13th of September 2024. The selection process will proceed as applications arrive and may be concluded before the final application date. Ersättning
