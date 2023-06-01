Marketing Manager
About Validio
Validio is a Deep Data Observability company on a mission to eliminate bad data. Our platform monitors and validates data in motion and data at rest across organizations' data pipelines. From startups to multi-billion dollar unicorns, Validio is used by data leaders of all sizes.
We believe that you shouldn't have to be an AirBnB, Uber, or Netflix in order to have advanced ML-based data quality technology in place. We also believe that modern data teams and data engineers get better return on investment by spending their time on other business-critical tasks rather than building and maintaining their own data quality infrastructure.
Here, you will work with a senior team of data- and engineering professionals with backgrounds from renowned research institutions, leading startups, and established tech companies including Stanford, McKinsey, Google, and Harvard. Named as one of the hottest start-ups in Stockholm by publications such as Wired, Validio is gearing up for expansion, and now you can be part of our journey!
About the role
We are looking for a Marketing Manager to join our established marketing team. As Marketing Manager at Validio, you are responsible for our marketing efforts, including branding and lead generation in our channels. We believe that you are an analytical and creative person who can propose campaigns and other marketing efforts, and analyze results of marketing initiatives. You are expected to drive the work and execute these campaigns and initiatives end-to-end. In this role, you are put on a steep learning journey to figure out what works and what doesn't work for Validio. But don't worry, by your side you have a marketing team which consists of go-to-market, strategy, and design experts that are eager to give support and help generate ideas. Expect a fast-paced environment with a lot of responsibility, where you'll learn a lot and have fun along the way.
As the Marketing Manager you are a part of the marketing team who reports directly to the Head of Marketing.
What you'll do
Campaign planning and execution, including budget, timeline, etc.
Draft, design, and post daily Social Media updates on Linkedin with help from our Marketing Graphic Designer
Continuously improve the Validio Website
Be responsible for Validio brand consistency, in collaboration with our Technical writer and Marketing Graphic Designer.
Drive and build pipeline generation
Own our lead scoring model, data collection, and help improve it in collaboration with the Sales team
Navigate and improve the marketing tech stack, including Hubspot
Collect and share marketing reporting and insights; what campaigns and marketing efforts worked well? What did we learn? What can be improved?
We believe you have
Bachelor's degree in marketing or business with strong interest in tech
A few years of experience from working in a similar role
Experience from working in any high growth SaaS-company or a fast paced startup environment- where you had to learn how to prioritize tasks and adjust on the fly
A strong drive and ability to get things done
Extra points if you have
Worked/studied Machine Learning, Data Science, or Data Engineering
Experience from working with LinkedIn marketing
Experience from working with Hubspot and Google ecosystem/workspace or similar
Experience from working with lead scoring and performance marketing
At Validio we strive to be an inclusive and diverse workplace and believe that different experiences are necessary for our growth as a company. We understand that great talent can come from anywhere and we encourage all who are excited about eliminating bad data to apply - regardless of your experience in listed areas!
Here you'll find a hybrid working style, which for us means that you can choose if you want to come into our beautiful office or if you'd rather work remotely from home. We are all located in Sweden and we support your relocation here to join us if not here already! You can read more about our benefits on our career page and culture here. Lastly, we offer you the chance to be part of something truly amazing and with a world-class team, there is no limit to what we can achieve together.
