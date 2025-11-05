Marketing Manager - Immunology
Marketing Manager - Consultancy Assignment at AstraZeneca, Stockholm
We're now hiring a Marketing Manager for AstraZeneca in Stockholm. A consultancy role ideal for a strategic and driven marketing professional.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
Are you a data-driven Marketing Manager looking to make an impact? Join AstraZeneca in Stockholm through this consultancy assignment and drive strategic success in Immunology. At one of the world 's leading biopharmaceutical companies, you'll contribute to better patient outcomes through innovative omnichannel marketing. You'll be part of a collaborative Nordic team, working in a high-paced, purpose-driven environment. With access to cutting-edge science and a strong brand, this is your opportunity to grow professionally and make a meaningful difference in healthcare.
This is a consultancy assignment via TNG, giving you the chance to work at AstraZeneca - a global leader in science and innovation. You'll be part of a forward-thinking company culture that encourages creativity and inclusion. Here, your voice matters and your work truly counts. You 'll gain valuable experience in brand strategy, stakeholder collaboration, and modern marketing in a high-impact industry. The assignment offers flexibility, professional growth and the chance to work with dedicated colleagues passionate about patient care.
Your Responsibilities
As Marketing Manager, your responsibilities will include:
• Driving brand performance and therapeutic area leadership.
• Developing and executing digital and omnichannel marketing strategies.
• Utilizing data-driven customer and patient insights to guide marketing actions.
• Leading the brand strategy and aligning with internal and external stakeholders.
• Contributing to strategic planning based on market trends and competitive landscape.
Our Expectations
You hold a BSc degree (minimum) in Business, Marketing or Healthcare, and have at least 3 years of experience in the healthcare or pharmaceutical industry. You have strong execution and project management skills and can influence without authority. Familiarity with ethical marketing codes is essential. Experience within immunology is an advantage. You communicate fluently in both Swedish and English, and you hold a valid driver's license. You are analytical, innovative, digitally savvy and thrive in a dynamic environment with cross-functional collaboration.
Interested?
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers. If you are interested in this position, apply right now! The selection process is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last apply-date. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Researcher
Amanda Alwan 0700231772 Jobbnummer
9590773