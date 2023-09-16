Marketing intern
2023-09-16
Are you passionate about social media and eager to gain hands-on experience in the field of marketing? We are seeking a talented and motivated Social Media Interns to join our team. As a leading company in this industry, we offer a valuable opportunity to learn and grow while working with an experienced team of professionals
Responsibilities:
- Assist in creating and curating engaging content for our social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn.
- Schedule and publish social media posts according to the content calendar.
- Monitor and engage with followers, responding to comments and messages in a timely manner.
- Conduct research on industry trends and competitors to stay updated and provide insights for content creation.
- Collaborate with the marketing team to develop and implement social media campaigns.
- Analyze social media data and generate reports to measure the effectiveness of campaigns.
- Stay up-to-date with emerging social media trends, platforms, and tools.
Requirements:
- Strong interest in social media platforms and trends.
- Currently studying marketing, communications, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
- Familiarity with Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn.
- Basic understanding of social media analytics and tracking tools.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Creativity and an eye for detail.
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
- Enthusiasm and willingness to learn.
Benefits:
- Gain valuable experience in social media marketing and content creation.
- Opportunity to work closely with experienced professionals in the industry.
- Enhance your skills in social media management and analytics.
- Flexible work schedule to accommodate your studies.
- Possibility of future employment or strong professional references.
To apply, please submit your resume and a brief cover letter highlighting your interest in social media and marketing. Include any relevant social media accounts or portfolios that demonstrate your creativity and understanding of effective social media practices. Email your application to [email address].
We appreciate all applications, but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.
We believe it is the same pioneering spirit that the namesake and motorcycle builder Pierce Cycle Company from 1907 who built the first motorcycle with 4 cylinders possessed! It started in a garage in 2008 and with 2 business-minded dirt bike riders. They grew tired of trying to find parts and equipment in the jungle of brands and suppliers in the world. It was expensive and time-consuming, so they began stocking up on parts and equipment for themselves and for other riders. It turned out to be a success and 2009 they started Pierce and launched 24MX that now has become a hub for all the MX and Enduro-riders in Europe and a well-known online-shop for all the riders in the world.
The Pierce family grew so the year 2013 XLMOTO and Sledstore were launched. XLMOTO with focus on equipment and accessories for on-road riders and Sledstore for snowmobile riders.
About The Recruitment Process
Our recruiting process is crucial in ensuring the perfect alignment of talent with roles. Using science-based and equitable assessments, we employ competence-based, structured interviews to uncover the ideal candidates. Our focus is on discovering individuals who not only has the right qualifications but also shows the skills and passion necessary to thrive within our organization. By selecting the right people, we create a dynamic and successful team that drives our company's growth and success.
