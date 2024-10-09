Marketing Generalist
Hive Streaming AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hive Streaming AB i Stockholm
At Hive Streaming, we empower some of the world's most inspiring companies to deliver high-quality internal video communications that boost engagement and align teams. With over 100 patents, our innovative next-generation technology continues to push the boundaries of digital employee experience.
The Hive Video Experience (VX) Platform revolutionizes internal video communication by empowering event production teams with the ability to ensure perfect video experiences for all employees-from proactive testing to real-time troubleshooting, optimization, and post-event analytics.
Recognized as one of Sweden's fastest-growing scale-ups, Hive invites you to join us on this exciting journey. Still wondering "Why Hive?" Watch the video below to learn more.
Your mission
Hive's Global Marketing team is driven by two core objectives: amplifying brand awareness and generating demand for Hive's innovative solutions.
Positioned at the heart of the company's growth strategy, this team works closely with Product Marketing - focused on messaging and positioning - and Sales - responsible for direct customer acquisition - to ensure cohesive campaigns, market resonance, and impactful results. This dynamic partnership ensures that Hive's offerings are strategically aligned with both market demands and customer needs.
Our Marketing team are hyper-focused on delivering measurable business outcomes, leveraging data-driven insights to craft targeted campaigns that drive engagement and lead generation. This approach is key to enhancing brand equity and fueling revenue growth.
We are seeking a marketing generalist who can work with global teams, on a variety of operational projects that align with our clients' digital transformation and strategic communication goals. You will forge strong cross-functional relationships to understand market opportunities and contribute to the direct success of our marketing efforts.
This position offers a hybrid setup, allowing you to work both from our Stockholm office and remotely from home.
In this role, you will:
Work as a core part of the Global Marketing team on operational tasks and project management.
Collaborate in the execution of marketing campaigns, events, research and other projects.
Contribute to content creation for blogs, social media, and thought leadership pieces.
Collaborate with the Product Marketing team to align messaging and positioning.
Support internal colleagues with Marketing tickets/requests.
Assist in monitoring and reporting on campaign performance.
We are seeking someone who:
Has 1+ years of experience in a similar role.
Is comfortable with multitasking, seamlessly switching from one task to another without finding it stressful.
Communicates effectively and excels at conveying ideas clearly.
Is eager to learn and continuously seeks opportunities for growth and development.
Possesses spoken and written English proficiency.
Bachelor's Degree or the equivalence in relevant work experience
Who are you:
We hope you resonate with Hive's core values of Customer Centricity, Innovation, and Empowerment and that you can be a culture add to our diverse team of 80 employees, representing over 20 nationalities.
The Perks of Working at Hive
Hybrid workAt Hive, we're redefining the workplace. Embrace our hybrid model, blending in-office collaboration with the flexibility of remote work.
Eco-friendly tech leadership:Join us in our commitment to the planet. Our cutting-edge video technology reduces the need for travel, making us pioneers in sustainable tech.
Unmatched parental benefits:Family comes first at Hive. We offer parental benefits that go beyond the standard in Sweden, Berlin, the USA, and other regions, along with flexible working hours.
Benefits shaped by what you valueYour well-being is our priority. Our competitive salaries, comprehensive insurance, and extensive health benefits are designed based on the needs and values that matter most to our team.Just a heads up, we're a dog-friendly office (in Sweden).
#LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hive Streaming AB
(org.nr 556648-5396), https://www.hivestreaming.com/ Arbetsplats
Hive Streaming Jobbnummer
8947312