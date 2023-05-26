Manufacturing Strategy Manager (msm) - Cab- Trim
Our world is a world of change
Our organization is built by people and great teamwork. We are a truly global company, and we believe in the advantage of diversity and together we create a workplace that brings the best out of everyone.
We believe in a sustainable future and with the global Transport industry as our arena, we work together with our customers to turn this belief into reality for people everywhere. That is our purpose, and we live and breathe it, every day.
Volvo Group Trucks Operations (GTO) encompasses the production of state-of-the-art products for the truck brands of the Volvo Group. Within GTO you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust and embrace change to stay ahead.
We are now looking for a Manufacturing Strategy Manager (MSM) to support our Product Strategy & Preparation (PSP) team.
GTO PSP Strategy team consists of 10 highly engaged colleagues situated in Sweden, France, Belgium, India, and USA. Our target is to secure and develop the manufacturing process globally covering Europe, Asia, and Americas.
We define and drive strategies for both products and processes to improve the quality, efficiency, and flexibility. We are expected to comprehend the growing competence needs and support/develop the products and processes to ensure the organizations success. Our focus is both on existing product and processes and on Industry 4.0 and the new technologies related to Electromobility and Vehicle Automation.
As an MSM you will have a global role and work in a multi-brand and multicultural environment, you will be part of a global team responsible for defining, developing, and implementing GTO strategies and visions within the CAB Trim Area.
To enable future technology transfers you will also be responsible for identifying/supporting Technology development initiatives both within GTT and GTO.
You will be part of a global and multicultural team where trust, curiosity and performance are important cornerstones.
Mission
To be the GTO primary interface towards GTT in the Agile structure covering the CAB Trim area, which consist of CAB Exterior components, Driving, Living, and Vehicle Front.
To be actively involved in the early phases of product technology development including Advanced Engineering projects and development of Product roadmaps
To secure global alignment of product technology and process roadmaps across the GTO regions, mainly the North America Manufacturing, Europe and Brazil Manufacturing, and International Manufacturing
To support GTO project managers in the creation and implementation of project prerequisites and driving requirements
To work in close cooperation with the Manufacturing Technology Managers and Specialists, supporting them in the development of new technologies and process visions
Main activities and responsibilities
Drive the development of GTO product-related strategies (e.g. Physical Modules, Marriage Points, Interfaces)
Early phases and Advanced Engineering initiatives
Concept evaluation and selection
Support the development of the Product Platform by representing GTO in the creation of the Product strategies and roadmaps
Define and develop project prerequisites and driving requirements
Represent GTO in the Sub Technology structures
Anchoring of product concepts regarding process with the three regions
Provide input to technology roadmap based on identified business potentials
Provide technical solutions according to technology roadmap
Secure System and Tools requirements in early phases
Experience and competence
Engineering University degree or equivalent
Proven knowledge in Truck Architecture and modularity
Proven leadership and networking experience in a multi-cultural environment
You have experience from driving change in a global environment
Proven knowledge in Manufacturing processes
Project Management experience
Experience in VPS tools and practice
As all documentation is in English, proficiency in the English language is required.
Personal Skills
As a Manufacturing Strategy Manager you are expected to be skilled in driving networks and work in teams. You take responsibility are creative, autonomous, and innovative. You have good communication skills and are generous and share knowledge.
You should have a drive to develop yourself and your surrounding within your area of expertise.
Location: Gothenburg Sweden
Travel required: occasional
Application screening will start immediately; we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible.
For further information, please contact:
Sandro Ramos, Director Product strategy & Preparation, +46 76 553 8506
Åsa Brunger Sjöbeck, HR representative, +46765533729
