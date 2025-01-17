Manufacturing Engineering - Joining
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Manufacturing Engineering is the link between the product development and our manufacturing plants all over the world. Our mission is to develop global, lean production processes to create the best manufacturing environments. We make sure our future Volvo cars are manufacturable in efficient processes developed, bought, and installed under our responsibility. Working for Manufacturing Engineering means teamwork, broad responsibilities and learning something new every day.
Industrialization is a team within the Manufacturing Engineering Propulsion Components, and we are now looking for a new team member. We are a highly engaged local team working towards our biggest plant, Volvo Cars Torslanda. Even though we are a local team, we have global mindset and collaboration. We constantly work on improving our skills and challenge our current way of working. Do you want to be part of our journey?
What you'll do
As an Equipment Engineer and team member your task will be to create robust, efficient, and improved processes and equipment for Propulsion Components. You will be a part of a team and setting the scene for our new platform. You will have the opportunity to improve the techniques & methods within this field. The team follows the project through product development & feedback, quoting and buying the equipment as well as installing and commissioning. This means that you will take part in cost estimations, development of process concepts, supplier relations, continuous alignment with customer, etc. You dig in where it is needed and are flexible towards late changes and unforeseen situations, using your innovation and determination to succeed.
What you'll bring
We see that you have a degree within Automation, Mechanical Engineering or equivalent experience and have been working within manufacturing engineering. This role also requires one or more of the following special technical skills such as Joining techniques, welding, adhesives, Aluminum welding, etc. We see that you are detail oriented, Quality focus, Good communicator, Hot/ cold welding experiences and PD/PS konwledge is advantage. We believe you are fluent in English, both spoken and written. Swedish language is a merit. We believe you have high ambitions, self-drive and you are curious to learn new technologies. You are a team player and have excellent collaboration and communication skills. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "75637-43111570". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Jim Svensson 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
9110618