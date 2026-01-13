Manufacturing Engineer
2026-01-13
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Manufacturing Engineer to support industrialization within the automotive sector. In this role, you will lead manufacturing-related project activities and ensure production solutions meet high customer expectations. You will work in a multinational environment with strong stakeholder collaboration and responsibility for manufacturing deliveries to vehicle programs.
Job DescriptionLead the initiation, planning, execution, monitoring, and closure of industrialization activities to secure manufacturing deliveries to car programs.
Coordinate equipment installation and commissioning, including follow-up of issue lists.
Manage handover of equipment to end users and ensure a smooth transition into operations.
Drive stakeholder coordination and manage collaboration with line builders.
Identify and remove manufacturing-related obstacles to achieve optimal process design, escalating when needed with support from equipment engineering.
Contribute to closing gaps towards the intended layout and process targets.
Own Lean process design, including process flow and continuous improvement.
Report progress and status within the area of responsibility to relevant program stakeholders.
Capture lessons learned, share best practices, and coach team members to strengthen ways of working.
RequirementsPrevious manufacturing engineering experience leading projects, including installation and commissioning.
Competence in Lean process design.
Know-how of electric drive unit processes, including production of rotor, stator, and inverter.
Experience with assembly processes for electric drive units.
Professional English skills (spoken and written).
Ability to work effectively in a multinational team environment.
Analytical skills and experience in engineering data reporting.
Nice to haveStrong troubleshooting mindset and a proactive, self-starting approach.
Curiosity to learn and apply new technologies in manufacturing environments.
Application
