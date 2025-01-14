Mandarin Speaking IT Support Technician
Incluso AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Mandarin Speaking IT Support Technician for Huawei R&D's Stockholm (Kista) office. Start ASAP, 12 months contract as a consultant to begin with, possibility of extension afterwards.
Mandarin Speaking IT Support Technician
We are looking for a dynamic IT Support Technician with a "can do spirit" to deliver excellent results at Huawei's R&D Center in Stockholm. We are offering a challenging, multi-national IT environment where the IT infrastructure and software is managed, manufactured and developed in-house. You will be working as a part of Huawei's Europe IT group with possibilities to travel and support Huawei sites in other countries.
Key responsibilities
User desktop/laptop, scanner, printer support, helps resolving problematic events.
Desktop/laptop provision, prepare corporate standard OS/Software/Application and security settings before distributing to end users.
User training on IT platforms/OA/Application/Services.
Local IT server room, including local network infrastructure.
Video and voice conference system, AV-equipment support.
What we expect
Proficiency with Microsoft Windows, Office suite.
Familiar with LAN technologies (e.g. Cisco CCENT or CCT Routing and Switching).
Windows Server, AD, DHCP.
Linux (Ubuntu, CentOS, etc.).
Minimum 2 years work experience in IT field.
Optimistic, proactive, team player.
Fluency in both Chinese (Mandarin) and English
Advantages
Bachelor or above degree in computer science or information technology.
Familiar with
WAN technologies (e.g. Cisco CCNA or Huawei HCIA Routing and Switching).
IT infrastructure, such as server room, cabling, UPS.
ITIL (e.g. ITIL certificate) and/or ITSM tools.
Video conferencing systems, AV-equipment.
Building access control / CCTV.
Project Management methodologies.
This is a full-time consultant position in Kista and the final candidate will be hired through a consultant agency (not Incluso). Start is ASAP, 12 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. Please note that this role requires 100% on-site work in Kista, hybrid work is not possible.
We will review applications on an ongoing basis so please apply with CV and cover letter in English as soon as possible.
For more information, please get in touch with Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Founded in 1988, Huawei Technologies is one of the fastest growing telecommunications and network solutions providers in the world and 2000 Huawei established the first overseas R&D office in Sweden. Huawei Technology Sweden is continuously growing and with 300+ R&D engineers located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Lund we are trailblazing the path to future 5G wireless systems with focus on standardization, research and pre-development. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Huawei Jobbnummer
9103248